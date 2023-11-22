enes

25
Sat, Nov
  • Vacation
  • 55 Year(s) ago
  • 4215 views

Molino de Agua Condo Olas Altas

Molino de Agua, Olas Altas, JAL
Vacation
Description

Stereo , 24hr Security , Gourmet Kitchen , Walk In Closet , Heated Infinity Pool , Jacuzzi Tub , Flat Screen TV , Maid Service , Air Conditioning , Laundry Facilities , Large Terrace , Entertaining Area
This stunning beachfront Community is located in the heart of Puerto Vallarta's Romantic Zone. Bordered by the River Cuale on one side and the beautiful Banderas Bay and the Malecon, each of these condos are centrally located in the middle of all that this part of town has to offer.

Nightlife, Shopping, World Class Dining and all day beach activities are just steps from your door.

A stay at Residencias Molino de Agua, is a stay in Paradise. Each of the three bedroom units offers over 3000 square feet of luxurious downtown living, outdoor balconies with views of either the Cathedral or the Bandera Bay.

The pool is a stunning infinity pool with direct bay views and circled with seating and gathering areas for complete poolside enjoyment. If the beach is more your stile, the beach is adjacent to the property.

For more information on this stunning community or to book your next stay in paradise.

Monthly rates are available.

Units in the end tower with direct views of the bay are priced at $100.00 per night higher than these rates
***

Esta impresionante locación frente del mar está ubicado en el corazón de la zona romántica de Puerto Vallarta. Bordeado por el Río Cuale por un lado y el Malecón por el otro, cada uno de estos condominios están en medio de todas las cosas interesantes que Vallarta tiene para ofrecer. Excitante vida nocturna, hermosas playas y las mejores tiendas y restaurantes de clase mundial, están a un paso de su puerta. Su estancia en la Residencia Molino de Agua es una estancia en el paraíso.

Cada uno de estos condominios de 3 recámaras tiene lujoso alojamiento, balcones exteriores, excelentes áreas de entretenimiento, servicio de limpieza, acceso a elevadores, lavandería, estacionamiento y seguridad las 24 horas. La impresionante alberca térmica está a solo unos pasos de la playa. El área de la piscina incluye sillas lounge y áreas de reunión para una completa diversión junto a la piscina.

AMENITIES :


* Stereo
* 24hr Security
* Gourmet Kitchen
* Walk In Closet
* Heated Infinity Pool
* Jacuzzi Tub
* Flat Screen TV
* Maid Service
* Air Conditioning
* Laundry Facilities
* Large Terrace
* Entertaining Area

 Features

Base Information

Bed
3
Bath
3

