"Game Fishing (2)" by Drumsara is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

20
Mon, Sep

Quinta Del Mar 203

1200 Paseo de los Cocoteros, Flamingos, 63735, NAY Featured Current
 Description

Luxury Quinta Del Mar condo, Located in the Flamingos.
Now it's the time to live in paradise, specifically in Nuevo Vallarta; we're proud to present you this remodeled two-bedroom condo located in one of the most desirables areas around Banderas Bay, which is the Flamingos area. Enjoy the sandy beach every morning, walk with your family or meditate, start your day by the pool. The building offers the residents security 24/7, a palapa area, an elevator. This fantastic condo offers you an incredible ocean view and a great terrace where you can watch your kids while they enjoy the pool: a great social area to entertain and very comfortable bedrooms. If you feel like cooking, the space and layout of the kitchen are magnificent. It is also well equipped with stainless appliance.

This condominium is ideal for a full-time residence or investment for the location, quietness, and privacy. Contact Poncho for a showing.

luxury condo Quinta Del Mar

 Features

 Location

 Video

https://www.3d.casa/qdm-203

My Vallarta Real Estate

