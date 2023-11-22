Stunning views from Grand Venetian

Open for Inspection Times No inspections are currently scheduled

Enjoy Your Vallarta Sunset! 4 bedroom / 5 bathroom unit at the Grand Venetian. Address; Francisco Medina Ascencio 2477 Boulavard, Hotel Zone , JL, 48340, Puerto Vallarta. Contact: managerAAAvallartarealestate.com

Enjoy stunning views over the Pacific from this 4 bedroom / 5 bathroom unit at the Grand Venetian. With access to some great amenities such as 5 common pools, 2 of which are heated, prime beachfront location and access, restaurant with room service, 24/7 security and gym. Our condo is carefully decorated and offers unobstructed views of the bay, a large balcony with a jacuzzi tub, fully equipped kitchen, A/C throughout, Wifi TV cable service.