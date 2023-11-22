enes

25
Sat, Nov
  • Current Vacation
  • 3 Year(s) ago
  • 5538 views

Stunning views from Grand Venetian

Francisco Medina Ascencio 2477 Boulavard, Hotel Zone , 48340, JAL, Puerto Vallarta
Rating 0
based on 0 reviews
Vacation
$ 395.00/Per night

Description

Enjoy Your Vallarta Sunset! 4 bedroom / 5 bathroom unit at the Grand Venetian. Address; Francisco Medina Ascencio 2477 Boulavard, Hotel Zone , JL, 48340, Puerto Vallarta. Contact: managerAAAvallartarealestate.com
Open for Inspection Times
No inspections are currently scheduled

Enjoy stunning views over the Pacific from this 4 bedroom / 5 bathroom unit at the Grand Venetian. With access to some great amenities such as 5 common pools, 2 of which are heated, prime beachfront location and access, restaurant with room service, 24/7 security and gym. Our condo is carefully decorated and offers unobstructed views of the bay, a large balcony with a jacuzzi tub, fully equipped kitchen, A/C throughout, Wifi TV cable service.

 Features

Base Information

Rooms
8
Bed
4
Bath
5
Square meter
300.00 sqmt

Building Information

Number of Floors
17

Land Information

Square feet
300 sqmt

Other information

Facts
Single Family :  Yes
Other info
Laundry :  In Unit

 Location

 Comments

 History & Tax

  Daniel Gonzalez

