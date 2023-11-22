Upper Level Quiet, Club de Tenis, Puesta Del Sol 2B 2B Condo

Open for Inspection Times No inspections are currently scheduled

Recently remodeled updated, In Marina Vallarta, Club de Tenis, Puesta Del Sol, beautiful 2 bdrm, 2 bath, sleeps 4, beautifully remodeled in luxury Mexico style, completely furnished, upper level facing Marina on the quiet section next to El Faro (the lighthouse). air conditioning, 24-hour security, Smart TV, WiFi, washer/dryer, large terrace with gorgeous views, pool, tennis courts, NO pets, NO smoking inside. Lots of activities, cafes, bars, and restaurants in the ever-popular Marina Vallarta, all within a leisurely stroll from the condo.

WhatsApp: +52 322 152-5226

Currently Available

Christmas Week 2022 $395usd per night

New Year Week 2023 $495usd per night

January $295 per night

February $395 per night

March $295 per night

April $295 per night

7 Night Minimum - Discount available for longer stays

All rates plus 16% Federal Tax + 3% City Tax

Air conditioning metered at normal local ratees