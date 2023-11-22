enes

Vallarta Shores - Beachfront!

On the Beach, Los Muertos Beach, 48399, JAL, Los Muertos Beach
Vacation
$ 196.00/Per night

Description

Brand new remodeled unit ! A unique floor plan sets this 2 bedroom unit apart. An efficient combination bar and complete kitchen with great granite countertops and brand new appliances. Perfectly laid out dining and living areas beautifully furnished. One bedroom opens to the ocean, and one is within the heart of the condo (with ocean view through the living room). The balconies opening onto the ocean enhance the warmth and beauty of the condo. Condo 2 offers 2 bedrooms, 3 baths on the first story.
Vallarta Shores Suite #2 - 2 Bedroom

Brand new remodeled condo! A unique floor plan sets this 2 bedroom unit apart. An efficient combination bar and complete kitchen with great granite countertops and brand new appliances. Perfectly laid out dining and living areas beautifully furnished.

One bedroom opens to the ocean, and one is within the heart of the condo (with ocean view through the living room). The balconies opening onto the ocean enhance the warmth and beauty of the condo.

Condo 2 offers 2 bedrooms, 3 baths on the first story.

 Features

Base Information

Bed
2
Bath
2

Building Information

Floor area (Total)
800 sqmt

Land Information

Living Areas
1200 Ft2 Hectares

 Location

