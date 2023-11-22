enes

Medicare Advantage Plans in Mexico

Enjoy Medicare Advantage In Puerto Vallarta

Pre-paid Medical Evacuation (Medevac)

All About Vallarta Real Estate

Exchange Rates And Puerto Vallarta Real Estate
Vallarta Shores Condo #5 Los Muertos Beach

On th Beach, Los Muertos Beach, JAL
Rating 0
based on 0 reviews
Vacation
$ 196.00/Not applicable

Description

Housekeeping Services , Swimming Pool , Ocean Front , Great Location
Open for Inspection Times
No inspections are currently scheduled

Vallarta Shores Condo #5 - 2 Bedroom

Our only split level unit features a unique design - with one bedroom opening to the ocean downstairs and one loft bedroom within upstairs. A large kitchen and dining area, plus a lovely living area have been tastefully furnished. The living room and one bedroom have large balconies opening to the ocean, where you can enjoy the inimitable view of Los Muertos Beach and the amazing sunsets over Banderas Bay.

Condo 5 offers 2 bedroom, 2 bath on the second level.

Vallarta Shores International is one of Puerto Vallarta's prime beachfront Condo Hotel condos for rent located on the Main Beach (Los Muertos Beach).

We feature 1 and 2 bedroom condos, and 3 bedroom penthouses are all decorated in traditional Mexican Style with many unique details that promise to make your visit to Puerto Vallarta a memorable one!

All condos come complete with breathtaking views and glorious sunsets will guide you into the night. The beach awaits you just outside the front doors of Vallarta Shores Beachfront condos.

Vallarta Shores International offers easy access to all the enchantment and adventure that makes Puerto Vallarta, Mexico special. Shops, beach, nightlife, and excellent cuisine right out side your door !!

*Housekeeping Services
*Swimming Pool
*Ocean Front
*Great Location

Property Details and Amenities

  • Property Code: Vallarta Shores Condo #5 - 2 Bedroom
  • Type: CONDOMINIUM
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Floors: 1
  • Maid Service: Daily maid service
Amenities:

  • Full Kitchen
  • Phone
  • Air Conditioning
  • Celing Fans
  • TV
  • Cable TV
  • Internet
  • Beachfront

 Features

Base Information

Bed
2
Bath
2

 Location

 Comments

There are no comment there

  Sunshine at Vallarta Shores

  Request more Details

