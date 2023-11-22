Vallarta Shores Condo #7 Los Muertos Beach

Our most spacious and open 2-bedroom unit is framed by the rock of the hillside on which Vallarta Shores is built. An oversized kitchen, grand dining area, an open, airy living room with a great view of Banderas Bay from the balcony and it is right on Los Muerto beach, the main beach in Vallarta. It is beautifully decorated and furnished. Both large bedrooms have a private bathroom and large balcony opening to the ocean, where you can enjoy the priceless sunsets over Banderas Bay.



Condo 7 offers 2 bedrooms, 2 baths on the second story.

Vallarta Shores International is one of Puerto Vallarta's primest beachfront Condo Hotel suites located on the Main Beach (Los Muertos Beach).

We feature 1 and 2 bedroom suites, and 3 bedroom penthouses are all decorated in traditional Mexican Style with many unique details that promise to make your visit to Puerto Vallarta a memorable one!

All suites come complete with breathtaking views and glorious sunsets will guide you into the night. The beach awaits you just outside the front doors of Vallarta Shores Beachfront suites.

Vallarta Shores International offers easy access to all the enchantment and adventure that makes Puerto Vallarta, Mexico special. Shops beach, nightlife, excellent cuisine, all are just moments away from Vallarta Shores!