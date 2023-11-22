enes

Villa Azul Cielo

Conchas Chinas Highlands, Conchas Chinas, JAL
Vacation
$ 196.00/Per night

Description

Nestled into Conchas Chinas, Vallarta's most exclusive hillside neighborhood, the 2 bedroom, 2 bath Villa Azul Cielo enchants visitors with its stunning panoramic views that overlook the fabulous Banderas Bay with its daily amazing sunsets upon the blue P
Nestled into Conchas Chinas, Vallarta’s most exclusive hillside neighborhood, this 2 bedroom/2 bath Villa features a truly world class breathtaking view overlooking the beautiful Banderas Bay. VILLA AZUL CIELO is part of VILLA AZUL (BUT CAN BE RENTED SEPERATELY). It is charmingly decorated. It features a romantic private pool with its own swim-up bar,  A great kitchen/bar by the pool and fabulous dining area, living room and an amazing terrace overlooking the splendor of Conchas Chinas, Puerto Vallarta and the entire Bahia de Banderas below. There is no better place anywhere to enjoy Puerto Vallarta's famous sunsets in all their glory.

Enjoy its beautiful open-air design with the bedrooms open to the terrace and amazing views. VILLA AZUL CIELO now features minisplit A/C's in both bedrooms, its unique design lets the refreshing breezes flow throughout. Only 39 steps below the street, VILLA AZUL CIELO is very private, yet very accesible to downtown activities and the beach. 

Features

  • Daily maid service
  • Laundry service
  • Flat screen TVs
  • Satellite
  • Internet
  • A/C in both B/R
  • Kitchen
  • Private pool
    Microwave

 Features

Base Information

Bed
2
Bath
2

Building Information

Floor area (Total)
2428.34 sqmt

 Location

 Comments

 History & Tax

Property History

Tax

