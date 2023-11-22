Open for Inspection Times No inspections are currently scheduled

Nestled into Conchas Chinas, Vallarta’s most exclusive hillside neighborhood, this 2 bedroom/2 bath Villa features a truly world class breathtaking view overlooking the beautiful Banderas Bay. VILLA AZUL CIELO is part of VILLA AZUL (BUT CAN BE RENTED SEPERATELY). It is charmingly decorated. It features a romantic private pool with its own swim-up bar, A great kitchen/bar by the pool and fabulous dining area, living room and an amazing terrace overlooking the splendor of Conchas Chinas, Puerto Vallarta and the entire Bahia de Banderas below. There is no better place anywhere to enjoy Puerto Vallarta's famous sunsets in all their glory.

Enjoy its beautiful open-air design with the bedrooms open to the terrace and amazing views. VILLA AZUL CIELO now features minisplit A/C's in both bedrooms, its unique design lets the refreshing breezes flow throughout. Only 39 steps below the street, VILLA AZUL CIELO is very private, yet very accesible to downtown activities and the beach.

Features

Daily maid service

Laundry service

Flat screen TVs

Satellite

Internet

A/C in both B/R

Kitchen

Private pool

Microwave

