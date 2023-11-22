enes

Villa Azul Mar

Conchas Chinas Highlands, Conchas Chinas, JAL
Vacation
$ 196.00/Per night

Description

Located in Conchas Chinas, Vallarta’s most exclusive neighborhood,this 2 bedroom, 2 bath Villa features a truly world class breathtaking view overlooking the beautiful Banderas Bay.This Villa is charmingly decorated. It features a romantic private pool wi
Located in Conchas Chinas, Vallarta’s most exclusive neighborhood, this 2 bedroom, 2 bath Villa features a truly world class breathtaking view overlooking thebeautiful Banderas Bay. VILLA AZUL MAR is part of VILLA AZUL (BUT CAN BE RENTED SEPARTELY). It is charmingly decorated. It features a romantic private pool with its own swim up bar, great kitchen/bar by the pool and fabulous dining area, living room and an amazing terrace overlooking the splendor of Conchas Chinas, Puerto Vallarta and the entire Bahia de Banderas below. There is no better place anywhere to enjoy Puerto Vallarta’s famous sunsets in all their glory.

Enjoy its beautiful open-air design with the bedrooms open to the terrace and amazing views. VILLA AZUL MAR now features minisplit A/C's in both bedrooms, its unique design lets the refreshing breezes flow throughout. Only 60 steps below the street, VILLA AZUL MAR is very private, yet very accesible to downtown activities and the beach.

Features

  • Daily maid service
  • Laundry service
  • Flat screen TVs
  • Satellite
  • Internet
  • A/C in both bedrooms
  • Private pool
  • Kitchen

 Features

Base Information

Bed
2
Bath
2

Building Information

Floor area (Total)
2696.36 sqmt

 Location

 History & Tax

