Casa del Vida

Open for Inspection Times From: 10-09-2021 10:00:34 - To: 10-09-2021 12:00:37

Absolutely the best real estate investment in Nayarit, we are proud to present this stunning turn-key, revenue-generating, 180-degree ocean view property located on one of the best streets in the much sought after Bucerías Golden Zone. This gracious property is fully renovated/updated and well-maintained and includes 4 upscale stand-alone air-conditioned suites as well as a large hacienda-style home worthy of Architectural Digest. The hacienda has a fully-equipped dream kitchen large enough for all guests to gather, sip margaritas and chat while sumptuous meals are prepared.

The four fully furnished and equipped private suites are normally rented out on a monthly basis over the winter months and generate a healthy income stream (revenue statements available upon request). The main 2 bedroom/2 bathroom hacienda also comes fully furnished and equipped and is currently mainly used by the owners, but it would also be an incredible source of rental income. The private, walled and secure property has off-street covered parking for two cars, a large south-facing swimming pool in the common area adjacent to the hacienda, numerous private shaded sitting areas, low maintenance gardens, and a communal palapa with BBQ, perfect for happy hour and sunset gazing. This beautiful and unique property is a great investment for anyone wanting to own and enjoy a home in the sun while generating income to cover expenses. It presents an opportunity for a group of investors that each wants their own suite while sharing the main hacienda as a gathering place or rental. The current owners employ an experienced property manager and housekeeper to take care of the renters and property maintenance, both of whom would likely choose to stay on.



