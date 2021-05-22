Last minute specials are here! May 22, 2021
Special #1 - Las Glorias condo
Available for rent starting June 4, 2021 from $250 USD per week & $495 USD per month long term! Normally ($600 per month)
Special #2 - Vallarta Shores condos
Take advantage of a 10% discount from the already low off season rates for all our Suites.
Special #3 - Villa Celeste
Enjoy an additional 10% off our summer rates. Applicable from now through June 30th!
Special #4 - Villa Azul
Enjoy an additional 10% off our summer rates. Applicable from now through June 30th!
Special #5 - Grand Venetian 3 BR condo
Now available for rent starting as low as $295 USD per night !
Grand Venetian Vallarta
All Grand Venetian 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom condos currently running at 25% off the normal low season rates.
Take a look at these amazing condos located in one of the best complex in Puerto Vallarta. Offering stunning unobstructed views over the Pacific, decorated in an ultra modern fashion. Simply the BEST in Vallarta !
This complex offers some great amenities such as direct beach access, 5 pools, restaurant with room service, gym, tennis courts & 24/7 security.
Vallarta Shores Rental Specials
