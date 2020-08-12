Open for Inspection Times No inspections are currently scheduled

Hello everybody, we have this beautiful apartment for rent, It is a 2BR, 1 BA in Colonia Educacion

Hello everybody, we this beautiful apartment for rent, It is a 2BR, 1 BA in Colonia Educacion.

Fully furnished, complete kitchen, next to Galerias Shopping mall, it is walking distance to Galerias, Walmart, Aramara Market, La isla. It is available for long or short term rental. The apartment has all the services, water, electricity, internet, phone, washer, dryer, hot water. It is available now!

Monthly short term $800 plus electricity!

Monthly long term $650 plus electricity!

Please call +1 800 228-4552 or Monica Benitez direct at +52 (322) 779-8653