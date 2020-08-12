enes
Log in

Topic: All About Food in Vallarta

Five Of My Favorite Vallarta Restaurants

Topic: Doctors in Vallarta

Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez, Vallartas Only Oral And Maxilofacial Surgeon

Topic: All About Vallarta Real Estate

Exchange Rates And Puerto Vallarta Real Estate

"Game Fishing (2)" by Drumsara is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

Topic: On The Bay In Vallarta

Striped Marlin Disappear, Football Yellowfin Tuna, Sailfish and Killer Whales
17
Mon, Aug

Well Priced Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Condo in Liverpool / Education

Liverpool / Galerias, Educación, 48355, Jalisco Featured Report
Rating 0
based on 0 reviews
For rent
$ 595.00/Per month

 Description

Hello everybody, we have this beautiful apartment for rent, It is a 2BR, 1 BA in Colonia Educacion
Open for Inspection Times
No inspections are currently scheduled

Hello everybody, we this beautiful apartment for rent, It is a 2BR, 1 BA in Colonia Educacion.

Fully furnished, complete kitchen, next to Galerias Shopping mall, it is walking distance to Galerias, Walmart, Aramara Market, La isla. It is available for long or short term rental. The apartment has all the services, water, electricity, internet, phone, washer, dryer, hot water. It is available now!

Monthly short term $800 plus electricity!

Monthly long term $650 plus electricity!

Please call +1 800 228-4552 or Monica Benitez direct at +52 (322) 779-8653

 Share

Facebook   Tweet

 Features

 Location

 Comments

There are no comment there
Add comment
Location
Facilities
Value for money
Cleanliness
Please insert the symbols from the Image to field below.
     

 Tell a Friend

Please insert the symbols from the Image to field below.
       

  Monica Benitez

  Request more Details

 Related properties

Related Properties
Condo 221 Hotel Zone
Condo 221 Hotel Zone
For rent
Hotel Zone, Hotel Zone , Jalisco
Condo 220 Hotel Zone
Condo 220 Hotel Zone
For rent
Hotel Zone, Hotel Zone , Jalisco
Luxury 3 bedroom Penthouse in Marina Las Palmas II
Luxury 3 bedroom Penthouse in Marina Las Palmas II
for sale $ 395,000.00/Not applicable
Paseo de La Marina Sur 161, Puerto Vallarta, 48335, Jalisco, Marina Vallarta
Properties in same Property type
Vallarta Shores Condo #1 Los Muertos Beach
Vallarta Shores Condo #1 Los Muertos Beach
For rent $ 108.00/Not applicable
On the Beach!, Los Muertos Beach, Jalisco
Vallarta Shores - Beachfront!
Vallarta Shores - Beachfront!
For rent $ 196.00/Per night
On the Beach, Los Muertos Beach, 48399, Jalisco, Los Muertos Beach
Vallarta Shores Condo #3 Los Muertos Beach
Vallarta Shores Condo #3 Los Muertos Beach
For rent $ 108.00/Not applicable
On the Beach!, Los Muertos Beach, Jalisco
 
 