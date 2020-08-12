enes
Log in

Topic: All About Food in Vallarta

Five Of My Favorite Vallarta Restaurants

Topic: Doctors in Vallarta

Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez, Vallartas Only Oral And Maxilofacial Surgeon

Topic: All About Vallarta Real Estate

Exchange Rates And Puerto Vallarta Real Estate

"Game Fishing (2)" by Drumsara is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

Topic: On The Bay In Vallarta

Striped Marlin Disappear, Football Yellowfin Tuna, Sailfish and Killer Whales
17
Mon, Aug

Beautiful View 2br 2ba Condo at Grand Venetian

Avenida Las Glorias 2477, Hotel Zone , 48340, Jalisco, Banderas Bay Featured Report
Rating 0
based on 0 reviews
For rent
$ 700.00/Per week

 Description

Grand Venetian is one of the most prestigious locations in Puerto Vallarta, being in the heart of the bay you will be able to watch the amazing sunsets from your private balcony, or if you prefer, with your feet on the sandy beach that is at the building’s step. Grand Venetian is one of the best Condos in Puerto Vallarta.
Open for Inspection Times
No inspections are currently scheduled

With access to some great amenities such as 5 common pools, 2 of which are heated, prime beachfront location and direct beach access, restaurant with room service, 24/7 security and gym.

This lovely condo comes fully furnished and decorated with very vivid colors. Right from your bedroom you will enjoy a privileged view that overlooks the inner city lights. You will enjoy a massive pool as part of the common ground amenities. Book your Condos in Puerto Vallarta with us.

 Share

Facebook   Tweet

 Features

 Location

 Comments

There are no comment there
Add comment
Location
Facilities
Value for money
Cleanliness
Please insert the symbols from the Image to field below.
     

 Tell a Friend

Please insert the symbols from the Image to field below.
       

  Martha Herrera

  Request more Details

 Related properties

Related Properties
Stunning views from Grand Venetian
Stunning views from Grand Venetian
For rent $ 395.00/Per night
Francisco Medina Ascencio 2477 Boulavard, Hotel Zone , 48340, Jalisco, Puerto Vallarta
Condo 221 Hotel Zone
Condo 221 Hotel Zone
For rent
Hotel Zone, Hotel Zone , Jalisco
Condo 220 Hotel Zone
Condo 220 Hotel Zone
For rent
Hotel Zone, Hotel Zone , Jalisco
Properties in same Property type
Vallarta Shores Condo #1 Los Muertos Beach
Vallarta Shores Condo #1 Los Muertos Beach
For rent $ 108.00/Not applicable
On the Beach!, Los Muertos Beach, Jalisco
Vallarta Shores - Beachfront!
Vallarta Shores - Beachfront!
For rent $ 196.00/Per night
On the Beach, Los Muertos Beach, 48399, Jalisco, Los Muertos Beach
Vallarta Shores Condo #3 Los Muertos Beach
Vallarta Shores Condo #3 Los Muertos Beach
For rent $ 108.00/Not applicable
On the Beach!, Los Muertos Beach, Jalisco
 
 