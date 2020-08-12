Open for Inspection Times No inspections are currently scheduled

Completely renovated 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom condo in the Puesta Del Sol condominium complex in Marina Vallarta. Everything has been renewed including floors, bathrooms and kitchen, with a quality granite.electric, appliances and furniture!

Like a Brand New Condo!

With an expansive terrace overlooking the Marina, this condo is in an area that is one of the most sought after in Puerto Vallarta. A multitude of shops, restaurants, gym and spas all within walking distance. The Puesta Del Sol complex offers very nice amenities with tennis courts, common pool, lush tropical gardens and 24 hour security.

Available for rent from $350 USD per week & $850 USD per month.

For information please call Martha (322) 294-0580 or Monica (322) 779-8653.