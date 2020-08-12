enes
Log in

Topic: All About Food in Vallarta

Five Of My Favorite Vallarta Restaurants

Topic: Doctors in Vallarta

Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez, Vallartas Only Oral And Maxilofacial Surgeon

Topic: All About Vallarta Real Estate

Exchange Rates And Puerto Vallarta Real Estate

"Game Fishing (2)" by Drumsara is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

Topic: On The Bay In Vallarta

Striped Marlin Disappear, Football Yellowfin Tuna, Sailfish and Killer Whales
17
Mon, Aug

For Rent Special Price! - Available 8/1/2020 - Puesta Del Sol - Marina - Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Expanded Terrace Condo

Avenida Paseo de la Marina 249, Marina Vallarta, 48335, Jalisco Report
Rating 0
based on 0 reviews
For rent
$ 850.00/Per month

 Description

Rent this completely renovated 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom condo in the Puesta Del Sol condominium complex in Marina Vallarta.
Open for Inspection Times
No inspections are currently scheduled

Completely renovated 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom condo in the Puesta Del Sol condominium complex in Marina Vallarta.  Everything has been renewed including floors, bathrooms and kitchen, with a quality granite.electric, appliances and furniture!

Like a Brand New Condo!

With an expansive terrace overlooking the Marina, this condo is in an area that is one of the most sought after in Puerto Vallarta. A multitude of shops, restaurants, gym and spas all within walking distance. The Puesta Del Sol complex offers very nice amenities with tennis courts, common pool, lush tropical gardens and 24 hour security.

The area is one of the most sought after in Puerto Vallarta. The complex offers some very nice amenities such as tennis courts, common pool, lush tropical gardens and 24/7 security.

Available for rent from $350 USD per week & $850 USD per month.

For information please call Martha (322) 294-0580 or Monica (322) 779-8653.

 Share

Facebook   Tweet

 Features

Base Information

Rooms
5
Bed
2
Bath
2
Square meter
195.00 sqmt

Parking Information

Parking
1
Garage description
Underground

Land Information

Square feet
195 sqmt

 Location

 Comments

There are no comment there
Add comment
Location
Facilities
Value for money
Cleanliness
Please insert the symbols from the Image to field below.
     

 Tell a Friend

Please insert the symbols from the Image to field below.
       

  Martha Herrera

  Request more Details

 Related properties

Related Properties
Puesta Del Sol - Marina - Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Expanded Terrace Condo
Puesta Del Sol - Marina - Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Expanded Terrace Condo
for sale $ 369,000.00
Avenida Paseo de la Marina 249, Marina Vallarta, 48335, Jalisco
Villa 141 Marina Vallarta
Villa 141 Marina Vallarta
For rent
Villa 141, Marina Vallarta, Jalisco
4 Br 5 Ba Luxury Condo on the Water in Marina Vallarta
4 Br 5 Ba Luxury Condo on the Water in Marina Vallarta
for sale
Properties in same Property type
Vallarta Shores Condo #1 Los Muertos Beach
Vallarta Shores Condo #1 Los Muertos Beach
For rent $ 108.00/Not applicable
On the Beach!, Los Muertos Beach, Jalisco
Vallarta Shores - Beachfront!
Vallarta Shores - Beachfront!
For rent $ 196.00/Per night
On the Beach, Los Muertos Beach, 48399, Jalisco, Los Muertos Beach
Vallarta Shores Condo #3 Los Muertos Beach
Vallarta Shores Condo #3 Los Muertos Beach
For rent $ 108.00/Not applicable
On the Beach!, Los Muertos Beach, Jalisco
 
 