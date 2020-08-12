Open for Inspection Times No inspections are currently scheduled

$239,000 - Luxury 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Puesta Del Sol condo in Marina Vallarta! New Remodel!

Please take a look at this gorgeous luxury condo in Marina Vallarta.

2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom luxury condo boasting a little over 200 square meters of living space in the Club de Tenis Puesta Del Sol at the Marina.

Featuring completely new remodel from 2 bedrooms 2 bathe to 2 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths many upgrades during the remodel! Both bedrooms have en suite bathrooms!