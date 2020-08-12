enes
Log in

Topic: All About Food in Vallarta

Five Of My Favorite Vallarta Restaurants

Topic: Doctors in Vallarta

Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez, Vallartas Only Oral And Maxilofacial Surgeon

Topic: All About Vallarta Real Estate

Exchange Rates And Puerto Vallarta Real Estate

"Game Fishing (2)" by Drumsara is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

Topic: On The Bay In Vallarta

Striped Marlin Disappear, Football Yellowfin Tuna, Sailfish and Killer Whales
17
Mon, Aug

2 Br 2.5 Ba Luxury Condo in Puesta Del Sol in Marina Vallarta Featured

249 Paseo de la Marina, Marina Vallarta, 48335, Jalisco, Puerto Vallarta
  (0/5) / 984
for sale
Condo
Featured
  • 4115-19
  • 4115-1
  • 4115-12
  • 4115-13
  • 4115-14
  • 4115-15
  • 4115-16
  • 4115-17
  • 4115-18
  • 4115-20
  • 4115-2
  • 4115-3
  • 4115-19
  • 4115-1
  • 4115-12
  • 4115-13
  • 4115-14
  • 4115-15
  • 4115-16
  • 4115-17
  • 4115-18
  • 4115-20
  • 4115-2
  • 4115-3
$ 239,000.00/Not applicable
Daniel Gonzalez
Daniel Gonzalez
Phone
Open for Inspection Times
No inspections are currently scheduled
$239,000 - Luxury 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Puesta Del Sol condo in Marina Vallarta! New Remodel!

Please take a look at this gorgeous luxury condo in Marina Vallarta.

2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom luxury condo boasting a little over 200 square meters of living space in the Club de Tenis Puesta Del Sol at the Marina.

Featuring completely new remodel from 2 bedrooms 2 bathe to 2 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths many upgrades during the remodel!  Both bedrooms have en suite bathrooms!

Completely remodeled & furnished.

Sale Price: $239,000 

  Tags: condo for sale Puesta Dell Sol Marina Vallarta

Base Information

Rooms
5
Bed
2
Bath
2.5
Square meter
160.00 sqmt

Parking Information

Parking
1

Building Information

Roof
Spanish Tile
Remodeled on
2019

Land Information

Square feet
160 sqmt

 Amenities

 General Amenities
Cable Internet
Cable TV
Community Pool
Purified Bottled Water
Concierge
Jacuzzi Tub
 Appliance Amenities
Microwave
Washer/Dryer
Dishwasher
Garbage Disposal
Range/Oven
Refrigerator
 Community Amenities
Tennis Court
 Energy Savings Amenities
Gas Hot Water
 Exterior Amenities
Covered Patio
Exterior Lighting
Fence
 Landscape Amenities
Landscaping
Lawn

 Neighborhood

Coffee shop
2 minutes
Airport
10 minutes
Shopping center
5 minutes
Beach
10 minutes
Super market
15 minutes

Facts

  MLS # :  45852
  Lot :  180.00

Other info

  Laundry :  In Unit

Daniel Gonzalez

Agent Photo
Address Calle Malecon #400
State/Province Jalisco
Country Mexico
License
Phone:
+52 (322) 117-7948
Fax:
+1 (800) 228-4552
Skype:
haniel.gonzalez
Listing (8)  |  Agent info  |  Contact agent
Please insert the symbols from the Image to field below.
       
There are no comment there
Add comment
Location
Facilities
Value for money
Cleanliness
Please insert the symbols from the Image to field below.
     

 Related properties

Related Properties
4 Br 5 Ba Luxury Condo on the Water in Marina Vallarta
4 Br 5 Ba Luxury Condo on the Water in Marina Vallarta
for sale
Luxury 3 bedroom Penthouse in Marina Las Palmas II
Luxury 3 bedroom Penthouse in Marina Las Palmas II
for sale $ 395,000.00/Not applicable
Paseo de La Marina Sur 161, Puerto Vallarta, 48335, Jalisco, Marina Vallarta
Puesta Del Sol - Marina - Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Expanded Terrace Condo
Puesta Del Sol - Marina - Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Expanded Terrace Condo
for sale $ 369,000.00
Avenida Paseo de la Marina 249, Marina Vallarta, 48335, Jalisco
Properties in same Property type
Beautiful Casa Carneros - 8 BR and 3 private pools! Conchas Chinas
Beautiful Casa Carneros - 8 BR and 3 private pools! Conchas Chinas
for sale $ 1,499,000.00/Not applicable
Villa Azul, Conchas Chinas, 48399, Jalisco, Conchas Chinas Highlands
Luxury 3 bedroom Penthouse in Marina Las Palmas II
Luxury 3 bedroom Penthouse in Marina Las Palmas II
for sale $ 395,000.00/Not applicable
Paseo de La Marina Sur 161, Puerto Vallarta, 48335, Jalisco, Marina Vallarta
4 Br 5 Ba Luxury Condo on the Water in Marina Vallarta
4 Br 5 Ba Luxury Condo on the Water in Marina Vallarta
for sale