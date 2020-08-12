enes
4 Br 5 Ba Luxury Condo on the Water in Marina Vallarta Featured

for sale
Condo
  • pool-marina-view2
  • marina-view-2-2207
  • marina-view-3-2207
  • pool-marina-view
  • ubedroom
  • 2207 dining room
  • 2207 living-room
  • 2207-bathroom
  • 2207-bedroom
  • 2207-kitchen
  • 2207-master-bedroom
  • 2207-sala-kitchen
Daniel Gonzalez
Daniel Gonzalez
$595,000 - Owner Financing May Be Possible! Submit Requested Terms.

Luxury condo on the water in Marina Vallarta!

Updated May 11, 2019
Owner Financing may be possible, Please submit an offer to the owner for consideration.

Please take a look at this gorgeous luxury condo on the water in Marina Vallarta.

4 bedroom 5 bathroom luxury condo boasting a little over 400 square meters (4000 sqft) of living space in the Club de Tenis Puesta Del Sol at the Marina.

Featuring a luxurious private pool with a tropical waterfall set on a large terrace overlooking the glorious Marina with all its impressive Yachts.

Completely remodeled & furnished.

Sale Price: $595,000

Please Contact Martha Herrera

  • Direct Cellular: +52 (322) 294-0580
  • Toll Free US Canada: +1 (800) 22VILLA - +1 (800) 228-4552
  • Local: +52 (322) 223-0050
Base Information

Rooms
7
Bed
4
Bath
5

Parking Information

Parking
2
Garage description
Underground

Other info

  Laundry :  In Unit
  Floor size :  400.00

Daniel Gonzalez

Address Calle Malecon #400
State/Province Jalisco
Country Mexico
License
Phone:
+52 (322) 117-7948
Fax:
+1 (800) 228-4552
Skype:
haniel.gonzalez
