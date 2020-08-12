Open for Inspection Times No inspections are currently scheduled

$595,000 - Owner Financing May Be Possible! Submit Requested Terms.

Luxury condo on the water in Marina Vallarta!



Updated May 11, 2019

Owner Financing may be possible, Please submit an offer to the owner for consideration.

Please take a look at this gorgeous luxury condo on the water in Marina Vallarta.

4 bedroom 5 bathroom luxury condo boasting a little over 400 square meters (4000 sqft) of living space in the Club de Tenis Puesta Del Sol at the Marina.

Featuring a luxurious private pool with a tropical waterfall set on a large terrace overlooking the glorious Marina with all its impressive Yachts.