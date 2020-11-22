7th Floor at Portofino - Luxury Beachfront

Open for Inspection Times No inspections are currently scheduled

“Breezy Morning´s with amazing view´s on the 7th floor of Marina Vallarta at Puerto Vallarta” 3 ? Recamaras/ Bedrooms + 3 Baños Completos/Bathrooms ? TLC - To consider/ Remodelación a considerar

One floor of spacious 1,743 sq ft, Located at the heart of Marina Vallarta, inside of a Private Portofino Complex. with 3 bedrooms + 3 bathrooms, Great to invite Friends and Family, and enjoy at a short distance to the BoardWalk “Malecón” of the Marina, where you can find Coffee Shop´s, Spa´s, Restaurant's, In High Season Flea Market is available and with said is perfect for rentals too.

Portofino Complex provides you with 24-hour security, Gym Fitness, Tennis Court, Easy access to multiple elevators, and wide/ample parking lot, laundry room. The HOA includes gas and water services.

One bedroom has there own private balcony which this said: Morning´s and sunsets as well will be part of your journey.

*Even though that Complex would love to make it happen, is important to mention that pets are not allowed inside of the Complex.