Beautiful Casa Carneros - 8 BR and 3 private pools! Conchas Chinas Featured

Villa Azul, Conchas Chinas, 48399, Jalisco, Conchas Chinas Highlands
for sale
Villa
Featured
$ 1,499,000.00/Not applicable
Daniel Gonzalez
Daniel Gonzalez
Nestled into Conchas Chinas, Vallarta’s most exclusive hillside neighborhood, the 8 bedroom, 10 bath, Casa Carneros enchants visitors with its stunning panoramic view that overlooks all of Banderas Bay with daily sunsets upon the blue Pacific.
$2,495,000.00
NOW $1,499,000.00
Inspired Architectural Details Include Dome Ceilings, Hand-Made Ceramic Tiles, Marble Floors And Great Use Of Light This Fabulous Villa Features 3 Separate Pools Each With A Swim-Up Bar And 3 Separate Large Entertainment Terraces. Can Optionally Be Used As 3 Individual Villas. Great Rental Investment - Boutique Hotel.

With 8 Bedrooms and 9.5 Bathrooms, This Is Truly A One Of A Kind Villa!

Base Information

Bed
8
Bath
9.5
Square meter
980.00 sqmt

Parking Information

Parking
2
Garage description
2 Car enclosed Garage

Building Information

House Style
Mexican Villa
Exterior Finish
White Plaster
Roof
Spanish Tile
Flooring
Spanish Tile
Built on
1987
Remodeled on
2018
Number of Floors
5
Floor area (Total)
11159.05

Land Information

Subdivision
Chonchas Chinas Highlands
Land Holding Type
Fiduciario
Square feet
980 sqmt

 Amenities

 General Amenities
Cable TV
Skylights
Satellite Dish
 Appliance Amenities
Freezer
Microwave
Washer/Dryer
Dishwasher
Garbage Disposal
Grill Top
Range/Oven
Refrigerator
 Energy Savings Amenities
Fireplace
Propane Hot Water
 Exterior Amenities
Covered Patio
Exterior Lighting
Garage
Gazebo
Open Deck

Construction

  Structure Type :  Mexican Villa
  Roof Type :  Spanish Tile
  Unit Count :  3

Other info

  Laundry :  In Unit

Daniel Gonzalez

Agent Photo
Address Calle Malecon #400
State/Province Jalisco
Country Mexico
License
Phone:
+52 (322) 117-7948
Fax:
+1 (800) 228-4552
Skype:
haniel.gonzalez
Listing (8)  |  Agent info  |  Contact agent
