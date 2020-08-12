Beautiful Casa Carneros - 8 BR and 3 private pools! Conchas Chinas Featured
Villa Azul, Conchas Chinas, 48399, Jalisco, Conchas Chinas Highlands
$ 1,499,000.00/Not applicable
$2,495,000.00
NOW $1,499,000.00
Inspired Architectural Details Include Dome Ceilings, Hand-Made Ceramic Tiles, Marble Floors And Great Use Of Light This Fabulous Villa Features 3 Separate Pools Each With A Swim-Up Bar And 3 Separate Large Entertainment Terraces. Can Optionally Be Used As 3 Individual Villas. Great Rental Investment - Boutique Hotel.
With 8 Bedrooms and 9.5 Bathrooms, This Is Truly A One Of A Kind Villa!
Base Information
Bed
8
Bath
9.5
Square meter
980.00 sqmt
Parking Information
Parking
2
Garage description
2 Car enclosed Garage
Building Information
House Style
Mexican Villa
Exterior Finish
White Plaster
Roof
Spanish Tile
Flooring
Spanish Tile
Built on
1987
Remodeled on
2018
Number of Floors
5
Floor area (Total)
11159.05
Land Information
Subdivision
Chonchas Chinas Highlands
Land Holding Type
Fiduciario
Square feet
980 sqmt
Amenities
General Amenities
Cable TV
Skylights
Satellite Dish
Appliance Amenities
Freezer
Microwave
Washer/Dryer
Dishwasher
Garbage Disposal
Grill Top
Range/Oven
Refrigerator
Energy Savings Amenities
Fireplace
Propane Hot Water
Exterior Amenities
Covered Patio
Exterior Lighting
Garage
Gazebo
Open Deck
Construction
Structure Type : Mexican Villa
Roof Type : Spanish Tile
Unit Count : 3
Other info
Laundry : In Unit
Daniel Gonzalez
|Agent Photo
|Address
|Calle Malecon #400
|State/Province
|Jalisco
|Country
|Mexico
|License
|
Phone:
|+52 (322) 117-7948
|
Fax:
|+1 (800) 228-4552
|
Skype:
|haniel.gonzalez
