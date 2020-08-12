enes
Log in

Topic: All About Food in Vallarta

Five Of My Favorite Vallarta Restaurants

Topic: Doctors in Vallarta

Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez, Vallartas Only Oral And Maxilofacial Surgeon

Topic: All About Vallarta Real Estate

Exchange Rates And Puerto Vallarta Real Estate

"Game Fishing (2)" by Drumsara is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

Topic: On The Bay In Vallarta

Striped Marlin Disappear, Football Yellowfin Tuna, Sailfish and Killer Whales
17
Mon, Aug

Casa Caneros 8 Bedrooms Conchas Chinas

Casa Caneros 8 Bedrooms, Conchas Chinas, 48399, Jalisco
  (0/5) / 392
$ 784.00/Not applicable
Daniel Gonzalez
Daniel Gonzalez
Phone
Open for Inspection Times
No inspections are currently scheduled
Nestled into Conchas Chinas, Vallarta’s most exclusive hillside neighborhood, the eight bedroom Villa Azul enchants visitors with its stunning panoramic views that overlook the fabulous Banderas Bay with its daily amazing sunsets upon the blue Pacific.

Nestled into Conchas Chinas, Vallarta’s most exclusive hillside neighborhood, the eight bedroom Villa Azul enchants visitors with its stunning panoramic views that overlook the fabulous Banderas Bay with its daily amazing sunsets upon the blue Pacific.

The villa’s ingenious five-level design encourages groups to relish the sunshine together, enjoy the three free-form swimming pools each featuring its own swim-up bar, or retreat to lavish bedrooms that inspire tropical wistfulness with flowing linens and breezy palms each highlighted by a balcony gazing down upon the sapphire seaside.

The three distinct living and dining areas allow for private moments, while each ample terrace boasts space for group events including Mexican fiestas for the family, cocktail parties for any group of friends or a magical wedding celebration! An attentive staff comprised of the great chef Otoniel (tony), the most attentive houseman Güero and the lovely maid Lola join forces at Villa Azul to create for every guest an unforgettable time of relaxation, comfort, luxury and fun.

VILLA AZUL.- Can be rented as:

  1. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 pool.
  2. 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 1 pool.
  3. 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, 2 pools.
  4. 8 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, 3 pools.

Features

  • Chef
  • Maid
  • Bartender
  • Furnished

Download Directions to Villa Azul

More Information Request for Villa Azul

  Tags:

Base Information

Bed
8
Bath
9.5

Building Information

Floor area (Total)
11159.05

Daniel Gonzalez

Agent Photo
Address Calle Malecon #400
State/Province Jalisco
Country Mexico
License
Phone:
+52 (322) 117-7948
Fax:
+1 (800) 228-4552
Skype:
haniel.gonzalez
Listing (8)  |  Agent info  |  Contact agent
Please insert the symbols from the Image to field below.
       
There are no comment there
Add comment
Location
Facilities
Value for money
Cleanliness
Please insert the symbols from the Image to field below.
     

 Related properties

Related Properties
Villa Azul Cielo
Villa Azul Cielo
For rent $ 196.00/Per night
Conchas Chinas Highlands, Conchas Chinas, Jalisco
Villa Azul Conchas Chinas
Villa Azul Conchas Chinas
For rent $ 495.00/Per night
Conchas Chinas Highlands, Conchas Chinas, Jalisco
Villa Azul Mar
Villa Azul Mar
For rent $ 196.00/Per night
Conchas Chinas Highlands, Conchas Chinas, Jalisco
Properties in same Property type
Vallarta Shores Condo #1 Los Muertos Beach
Vallarta Shores Condo #1 Los Muertos Beach
For rent $ 108.00/Not applicable
On the Beach!, Los Muertos Beach, Jalisco
Vallarta Shores - Beachfront!
Vallarta Shores - Beachfront!
For rent $ 196.00/Per night
On the Beach, Los Muertos Beach, 48399, Jalisco, Los Muertos Beach
Vallarta Shores Condo #3 Los Muertos Beach
Vallarta Shores Condo #3 Los Muertos Beach
For rent $ 108.00/Not applicable
On the Beach!, Los Muertos Beach, Jalisco