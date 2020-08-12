enes
Log in

Topic: All About Food in Vallarta

Five Of My Favorite Vallarta Restaurants

Topic: Doctors in Vallarta

Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez, Vallartas Only Oral And Maxilofacial Surgeon

Topic: All About Vallarta Real Estate

Exchange Rates And Puerto Vallarta Real Estate

"Game Fishing (2)" by Drumsara is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

Topic: On The Bay In Vallarta

Striped Marlin Disappear, Football Yellowfin Tuna, Sailfish and Killer Whales
17
Mon, Aug

Condo 218

Olas Altas, Olas Altas, Jalisco
  (0/5) / 344
  • 567a5b5518487ce10ebaa20231b8c415
  • 5238fb4d2262e72fb3a1020121adcbf8
  • 2050997bf6c1e261ca7b6ba2bdc7e5e4
  • f4a549fdb406f24c0bdd3fec02212ee8
  • f7d0359fec144a4ecf2e35fb5bc537c8
  • fa62ba40e2358f3e63909021a50f66d2
  • 20b6514b5465ce1175292d7f093b84b2
  • 71fc9f450fc2b862d8b403ebcf3050fe
  • 96e777f8691f8f7dbb45c38123c4fbb5
Call for details price
Sunshine at Vallarta Shores
Sunshine at Vallarta Shores
Phone
Open for Inspection Times
No inspections are currently scheduled
Boasting an exclusive location one half block from “Los Muertos Beach” and on the edge of the “Cuale River” in downtown Puerto Vallarta, “Condo 218” is designed to take advantage of the beautiful lush garden, river, and downtown views that make Puerto
Boasting an exclusive location one half block from “Los Muertos Beach” and on the edge of the “Cuale River” in downtown Puerto Vallarta, “Condo 218” is designed to take advantage of the beautiful lush garden, river, and downtown views that make Puerto Vallarta and the region so spectacular. The common areas are filled with indigenous tropical landscaping and lush foliage surroundings, featuring conversation areas, sparkling pool, and gardens that blend into the natural environment.
An extraordinary setting and lush views are the obvious priority with a focus on contemporary Mexican design and an unsurpassed location.
Combining style with nature, “Condo 218” offers elevator service to each floor, covered parking, spacious swimming pool, and gated ingress and egress entry. A lush tropical riverside garden, and easy walking access to all of Puerto Vallarta’s attractions are just some of the convenient features.
Enjoy walking to art-walks, restaurants, the cathedral, Los Arcos amphitheatre, the Malecon, and much more from your luxury home.
GENERAL FEATURES:
• Marble tile floors throughout the unit.
• PVC Window Wall sliding doors and matching windows.
• European style Cabinets.
• Mini Split air conditioning equipment with separated temperature controls.
• Direct telephone line outlets in kitchen and bedrooms.
• Controlled Access Reception.
• Covered garage parking
• Spacious Community Swimming Pool.
• Lounge areas in pool area with sun terraces.
• Contemporary Mexican style terraces, halls and tropical gardens.
• Generous closets and storage space.
• River and Garden views.
• Tropical lounging areas.
• One and Two Bedroom Units available.
• Security controlled ingress and egress.
• Television hook-up in bedrooms, and living room pre-wired.
• Lush endemic landscaping and gardens.
• Direct and indirect lighting according to design (low-voltage ceiling lamps).
TERRACES & BALCONIES
• Covered and uncovered space.
• Contemporary Mexican style railings.
WALLS & CEILINGS
• Marble shower walls and floors.
• Indirect lighting details.
DOORS & WINDOWS
• Easy movement sliding glass doors to terraces in most models.
• Easy movement windows.
• Wood interior doors and closet doors.
KITCHEN
• General Electric or similar Appliances
- Oven and Stove
- Microwave
- Dishwasher
- Disposal
- Refrigerator with built-in icemaker
• Marble floors and granite counter tops.
• Four-burner gas range with General Electric oven or similar.
• Granite countertops.
• Stainless steel sink.
• Italian style kitchen faucet or similar (Helvex).
• Center island.
• Italian style laminated kitchen cabinets with shelves.
BATHROOMS
• Marble bathroom countertops.
• European style bathroom faucets and showerheads.
• Shower with tempered glass doors.
• Natural light and ceiling fan wired connections.

More Information Request for Condo 218 1BR

  Tags:

Base Information

Bed
1
Bath
1

Sunshine at Vallarta Shores

Agent Photo
Address Calle Malecon #400, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
State/Province Jalisco
Country Mexico
License
Phone:
+52 (322) 222-3939
Fax:
+1 (800) 228-4552
Listing (29)  |  Agent info  |  Contact agent
Please insert the symbols from the Image to field below.
       
There are no comment there
Add comment
Location
Facilities
Value for money
Cleanliness
Please insert the symbols from the Image to field below.
     

 Related properties

Related Properties
Condo 222 Olas Altas
Condo 222 Olas Altas
For rent
Olas Altas, Olas Altas, Jalisco
Molino de Agua
Molino de Agua
For rent
Olas Altas, Olas Altas, Jalisco
Molino de Agua Condo Olas Altas
Molino de Agua Condo Olas Altas
For rent
Molino de Agua, Olas Altas, Jalisco
Properties in same Property type
Vallarta Shores Condo #1 Los Muertos Beach
Vallarta Shores Condo #1 Los Muertos Beach
For rent $ 108.00/Not applicable
On the Beach!, Los Muertos Beach, Jalisco
Vallarta Shores - Beachfront!
Vallarta Shores - Beachfront!
For rent $ 196.00/Per night
On the Beach, Los Muertos Beach, 48399, Jalisco, Los Muertos Beach
Vallarta Shores Condo #3 Los Muertos Beach
Vallarta Shores Condo #3 Los Muertos Beach
For rent $ 108.00/Not applicable
On the Beach!, Los Muertos Beach, Jalisco