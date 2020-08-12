enes
Log in

Topic: All About Food in Vallarta

Five Of My Favorite Vallarta Restaurants

Topic: Doctors in Vallarta

Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez, Vallartas Only Oral And Maxilofacial Surgeon

Topic: All About Vallarta Real Estate

Exchange Rates And Puerto Vallarta Real Estate

"Game Fishing (2)" by Drumsara is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

Topic: On The Bay In Vallarta

Striped Marlin Disappear, Football Yellowfin Tuna, Sailfish and Killer Whales
17
Mon, Aug

Condo 220 Hotel Zone

Hotel Zone, Hotel Zone , Jalisco
  (0/5) / 763
Call for details price
Sunshine at Vallarta Shores
Sunshine at Vallarta Shores
Phone
Open for Inspection Times
No inspections are currently scheduled
Condo 220. Stunning beach front with wrap around balcony. Breathtaking views over multiple pools, palms, mountains and the Pacific. Hip, bright, contemporary design by Philippe Stark. Relax on the balcony with your special partner and watch the sunset

Condo 220. Stunning beach front with wrap around balcony. Breathtaking views over multiple pools, palms, mountains and the Pacific. Hip, bright, contemporary design by Philippe Stark. Relax on the balcony with your special partner and watch the sunset over the Pacific.

The master bedroom has a King bed, large closets, lovely mountain views and a full ensuite bathroom. The second bedroom has 2 double beds with an attached bathroom. Ceiling fans are available for your comfort in addition to A/C. There is a fully equipped kitchen with an eat in bar counter. The balcony offers the option of candlelit dining under the stars.

Condo 220 is conveniently located on the beach at Bandaras Bay, 10 minutes drive from the Puerto Vallarta airport. The old town centre where you will find unique galleries, boutiques, crafts, world class restaurants, cafes and night life is just a short cab ride away.

Exceptional swimming, sunbathing, boating, diving, deep sea fishing, and horseback riding are all close by. Dolphin and whale watching is popular in Bandaras Bay. Feel the thrill of watching dolphins frolicking in the Bay from your balcony.

In house Spa, hot tubs, theatre, fitness centre, gated security, restaurant and beach bar are available. Special events are frequently posted and the receptionist will gladly assist you to find activities that will suit your every wish.

Condo 220 offers 2 bedrooms, 2 baths on the 4th story.

  Tags:

Base Information

Bed
2
Bath
2

Sunshine at Vallarta Shores

Agent Photo
Address Calle Malecon #400, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
State/Province Jalisco
Country Mexico
License
Phone:
+52 (322) 222-3939
Fax:
+1 (800) 228-4552
Listing (29)  |  Agent info  |  Contact agent
Please insert the symbols from the Image to field below.
       
There are no comment there
Add comment
Location
Facilities
Value for money
Cleanliness
Please insert the symbols from the Image to field below.
     

 Related properties

Related Properties
Condo 221 Hotel Zone
Condo 221 Hotel Zone
For rent
Hotel Zone, Hotel Zone , Jalisco
Beautiful View 2br 2ba Condo at Grand Venetian
Beautiful View 2br 2ba Condo at Grand Venetian
For rent $ 700.00/Per week
Avenida Las Glorias 2477, Hotel Zone , 48340, Jalisco, Banderas Bay
Stunning views from Grand Venetian
Stunning views from Grand Venetian
For rent $ 395.00/Per night
Francisco Medina Ascencio 2477 Boulavard, Hotel Zone , 48340, Jalisco, Puerto Vallarta
Properties in same Property type
Vallarta Shores Condo #1 Los Muertos Beach
Vallarta Shores Condo #1 Los Muertos Beach
For rent $ 108.00/Not applicable
On the Beach!, Los Muertos Beach, Jalisco
Vallarta Shores - Beachfront!
Vallarta Shores - Beachfront!
For rent $ 196.00/Per night
On the Beach, Los Muertos Beach, 48399, Jalisco, Los Muertos Beach
Vallarta Shores Condo #3 Los Muertos Beach
Vallarta Shores Condo #3 Los Muertos Beach
For rent $ 108.00/Not applicable
On the Beach!, Los Muertos Beach, Jalisco