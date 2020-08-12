enes
Log in

Topic: All About Food in Vallarta

Five Of My Favorite Vallarta Restaurants

Topic: Doctors in Vallarta

Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez, Vallartas Only Oral And Maxilofacial Surgeon

Topic: All About Vallarta Real Estate

Exchange Rates And Puerto Vallarta Real Estate

"Game Fishing (2)" by Drumsara is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

Topic: On The Bay In Vallarta

Striped Marlin Disappear, Football Yellowfin Tuna, Sailfish and Killer Whales
17
Mon, Aug

Condo 222 Olas Altas

Olas Altas, Olas Altas, Jalisco
  (0/5) / 274
Call for details price
Sunshine at Vallarta Shores
Sunshine at Vallarta Shores
Phone
Open for Inspection Times
No inspections are currently scheduled
“Condo 222” lies in the heart of Puerto Vallarta offering a condominium master planned community that is contemporary in style while integrating Mexican materials, craftsmanship, and local elements creating a synergy with local ecology, flavor, and lu

“Condo 222” lies in the heart of Puerto Vallarta offering a condominium master planned community that is contemporary in style while integrating Mexican materials, craftsmanship, and local elements creating a synergy with local ecology, flavor, and lush tropical surroundings.

Boasting an exclusive location one half block from “Los Muertos Beach” and on the edge of the “Cuale River” in downtown Puerto Vallarta, “Rivera Molino” is designed to take advantage of the beautiful lush garden, river, and downtown views that make Puerto Vallarta and the region so spectacular. The common areas are filled with indigenous tropical landscaping and lush foliage surroundings, featuring conversation areas, sparkling pool, and gardens that blend into the natural environment.
An extraordinary setting and lush views are the obvious priority with a focus on contemporary Mexican design and an unsurpassed location.
Combining style with nature, “Rivera Molino” offers elevator service to each floor, covered parking, spacious swimming pool, and gated ingress and egress entry. A lush tropical riverside garden, and easy walking access to all of Puerto Vallarta’s attractions are just some of the convenient features.

Condo 222 offers 2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms on the first floor with city/mountain views.

  Tags:

Base Information

Bed
2
Bath
2

Sunshine at Vallarta Shores

Agent Photo
Address Calle Malecon #400, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
State/Province Jalisco
Country Mexico
License
Phone:
+52 (322) 222-3939
Fax:
+1 (800) 228-4552
Listing (29)  |  Agent info  |  Contact agent
Please insert the symbols from the Image to field below.
       
There are no comment there
Add comment
Location
Facilities
Value for money
Cleanliness
Please insert the symbols from the Image to field below.
     

 Related properties

Related Properties
Condo 218
Condo 218
For rent
Olas Altas, Olas Altas, Jalisco
Molino de Agua
Molino de Agua
For rent
Olas Altas, Olas Altas, Jalisco
Molino de Agua Condo Olas Altas
Molino de Agua Condo Olas Altas
For rent
Molino de Agua, Olas Altas, Jalisco
Properties in same Property type
Vallarta Shores Condo #1 Los Muertos Beach
Vallarta Shores Condo #1 Los Muertos Beach
For rent $ 108.00/Not applicable
On the Beach!, Los Muertos Beach, Jalisco
Vallarta Shores - Beachfront!
Vallarta Shores - Beachfront!
For rent $ 196.00/Per night
On the Beach, Los Muertos Beach, 48399, Jalisco, Los Muertos Beach
Vallarta Shores Condo #3 Los Muertos Beach
Vallarta Shores Condo #3 Los Muertos Beach
For rent $ 108.00/Not applicable
On the Beach!, Los Muertos Beach, Jalisco