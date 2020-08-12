Condo 228 Olas Altas

Stereo , 24hr Security , Gourmet Kitchen , Walk In Closet , Heated Infinity Pool , Jacuzzi Tub , Flat Screen TV , Maid Service , Air Conditioning , Laundry Facilities , Large Terrace , Entertaining Area

This Brand New amazing beachfront unit in a privileged location, right in the heart of Old town with the tranquility of the Cuale River to the north and the beauty of the ocean up front. The location of the unit is impossible to beat as it is walking distance from everything you would want and need.

This is a stunning 3 bedroom / 3 bath oceanfront condo with over 3100 square feet of living space, nothing short of amazing. Casa del Rey is located right in the heart of Puerto Vallarta’s Romantic zone; along side of the River Cuale, facing the famed “Bay of Banderas” (Bay of the Flags).

Located on the front of the building, with balconies on wrapped around, this luxurious front unit of Molino de Agua; a brand new construction with new professional furnishings and décor. -- you can be among the first to enjoy Barefoot Luxury in downtown Puerto Vallarta. Just steps to shopping, beaches, dining and nightlife! With magnificent views of the Bay of Banderas, River Cuale, Sierra Madre Mountains and city lights -- you may never want to leave!

Combining luxury with nature, Condo 228 at “Residencias Molino de Agua” offers an elevator right to your door; spacious infinity swimming pool, and gated ingress and egress entry. A riverside garden area, and an elevated sandy beach with sunning area combine with easy walking access to all of Puerto Vallarta’s attractions including art-walks, restaurants, cathedral (Iglesia de Guadalupe), los arcos amphitheatre, the Malecon, and much more.

Condo 228 offers 3 bedrooms, 3 baths on the 10th story.