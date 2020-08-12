enes
17
Mon, Aug

Condo 235 Marina Marina Vallarta

Marina, Marina Vallarta, Jalisco
  (0/5) / 220
Call for details price
Sunshine at Vallarta Shores
Sunshine at Vallarta Shores
Phone
Open for Inspection Times
No inspections are currently scheduled
This deluxe oceanfront condo is sure to delight all its visitors. In addition to being close to everything Marina Vallarta has to offer, this home boasts a private balcony overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Come spend time in a peaceful, private, beachfront p

This deluxe oceanfront condo is sure to delight all its visitors. In addition to being close to everything Marina Vallarta has to offer, this home boasts a private balcony overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Come spend time in a peaceful, private, beachfront property. This is a fully furnished two bedroom condo in Beautiful Bay View Grand, Marina Vallarta with balcony and ocean view. Be surrounded by sound of the ocean waves. This charming condominium is perfectly suitable for 4 people with a king size bed in the master bedroom and two single beds in the guest bedroom a perfect last minute get-away destination, family stay, romantic weekend or extended stay. You'll have direct beach access by walking out the door and onto the sand. Here you'll find grassy gardens, a patio area and majestic shading palm trees. Wonderfully furnished and decorated, fully equipped kitchen, living room with LCD screen TV. A truly beautiful place to stay. This is a home simply you cannot miss.

Condo 235 offers 2 bedrooms, 2 baths on the 8th story.

Base Information

Bed
2
Bath
2

Sunshine at Vallarta Shores

Agent Photo
Address Calle Malecon #400, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
State/Province Jalisco
Country Mexico
License
Phone:
+52 (322) 222-3939
Fax:
+1 (800) 228-4552
Listing (29)
Location
Facilities
Value for money
Cleanliness
