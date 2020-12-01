House in the Marina Current
Lovely 3 bedroom 3 baths with maids courters, two-story, pool, large patio, big kitchen, located in the marina. nicely decorated and is on sale, owner financing available contact me for more info and details.+52 322 118 1662
Base Information
Rooms
3
Bath
3
Amenities
General Amenities
Cable Internet
Cable TV
Air Conditioning
Ceiling Fans
TV in Each Bedroom
enSuite Swimmimg Pool
Oscar David Munoz
|Agent Photo
|Address
|State/Province
|Jalisco
|Country
|Mexico
|License
|AGENT
|
Phone:
|+52 3221181662
|
Facebook:
|oscar david munoz
