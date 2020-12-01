enes
House in the Marina Current

Call for details price
Oscar David Munoz
Oscar David Munoz
Phone
Open for Inspection Times
No inspections are currently scheduled
Lovely 3 bedroom 3 baths with maids courters, two-story, pool, large patio, big kitchen, located in the marina. nicely decorated and is on sale, owner financing available contact me for more info and details.+52 322 118 1662

Base Information

Rooms
3
Bath
3

 Amenities

 General Amenities
Cable Internet
Cable TV
Air Conditioning
Ceiling Fans
TV in Each Bedroom
Oscar David Munoz

Agent Photo
Address
State/Province Jalisco
Country Mexico
License AGENT
Phone:
+52 3221181662
Facebook:
oscar david munoz
Listing (7)
