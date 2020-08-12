enes
Log in

Topic: All About Food in Vallarta

Five Of My Favorite Vallarta Restaurants

Topic: Doctors in Vallarta

Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez, Vallartas Only Oral And Maxilofacial Surgeon

Topic: All About Vallarta Real Estate

Exchange Rates And Puerto Vallarta Real Estate

"Game Fishing (2)" by Drumsara is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

Topic: On The Bay In Vallarta

Striped Marlin Disappear, Football Yellowfin Tuna, Sailfish and Killer Whales
17
Mon, Aug

Luxury 3 bedroom Penthouse in Marina Las Palmas II Featured

Paseo de La Marina Sur 161, Puerto Vallarta, 48335, Jalisco, Marina Vallarta
  (0/5) / 1034
for sale
Condo
Featured
  • pano1
  • 20200106_162836
  • 20200106_155810
  • 20200106_155636
  • 20200106_155603
  • 20200106_155529
  • 20200106_155128
  • 20200106_155232
  • 20200106_155107
  • 20200106_154831
  • 20200106_154804
  • 20200106_162836
  • pano1
  • 20200106_162836
  • 20200106_155810
  • 20200106_155636
  • 20200106_155603
  • 20200106_155529
  • 20200106_155128
  • 20200106_155232
  • 20200106_155107
  • 20200106_154831
  • 20200106_154804
  • 20200106_162836
$ 395,000.00/Not applicable
Daniel Gonzalez
Daniel Gonzalez
Phone
Open for Inspection Times
No inspections are currently scheduled
$395,000 - This is the best unit that Marina Las Palmas II has to offer: A beautiful Penthouse sitting at the top of Marina Vallarta overlooking the impressive Yachts, Malecon and the lighthouse.

$395,000 - This is the best unit that Marina Las Palmas II has to offer: A beautiful Penthouse sitting at the top of Marina Vallarta overlooking the impressive Yachts, Malecon and the lighthouse. With 2 en-suite bedrooms: one featuring views right over the Marina and the other views to the west, the master bedroom features a nice en-suite bathroom with a jacuzzi tub. The third bedroom has been made into a playroom/studio with an additional guest bath. The oversized terrace allows for entertaining guests while having delighting views with cocktail on hand. The complex offers some very nice amenities such as tennis courts, common pool surrounded by a beautiful tropical scenery and 24/7 security.

  Tags: condo Penthouse Marina Vallarta

Base Information

Rooms
6
Bed
3
Bath
2.5
Square meter
206.00 sqmt

Parking Information

Parking
1
Garage description
Underground parking

Building Information

Roof
Mexican tile
Flooring
Marble
Number of Floors
5
Floor area (Total)
206

Land Information

Square feet
206 sqmt

Facts

  MLS # :  46011

Daniel Gonzalez

Agent Photo
Address Calle Malecon #400
State/Province Jalisco
Country Mexico
License
Phone:
+52 (322) 117-7948
Fax:
+1 (800) 228-4552
Skype:
haniel.gonzalez
Listing (8)  |  Agent info  |  Contact agent
Please insert the symbols from the Image to field below.
       
There are no comment there
Add comment
Location
Facilities
Value for money
Cleanliness
Please insert the symbols from the Image to field below.
     

 Related properties

Related Properties
4 Br 5 Ba Luxury Condo on the Water in Marina Vallarta
4 Br 5 Ba Luxury Condo on the Water in Marina Vallarta
for sale
2 Br 2.5 Ba Luxury Condo in Puesta Del Sol in Marina Vallarta
2 Br 2.5 Ba Luxury Condo in Puesta Del Sol in Marina Vallarta
for sale $ 239,000.00/Not applicable
249 Paseo de la Marina, Marina Vallarta, 48335, Jalisco, Puerto Vallarta
Puesta Del Sol - Marina - Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Expanded Terrace Condo
Puesta Del Sol - Marina - Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Expanded Terrace Condo
for sale $ 369,000.00
Avenida Paseo de la Marina 249, Marina Vallarta, 48335, Jalisco
Properties in same Property type
Beautiful Casa Carneros - 8 BR and 3 private pools! Conchas Chinas
Beautiful Casa Carneros - 8 BR and 3 private pools! Conchas Chinas
for sale $ 1,499,000.00/Not applicable
Villa Azul, Conchas Chinas, 48399, Jalisco, Conchas Chinas Highlands
4 Br 5 Ba Luxury Condo on the Water in Marina Vallarta
4 Br 5 Ba Luxury Condo on the Water in Marina Vallarta
for sale
2 Br 2.5 Ba Luxury Condo in Puesta Del Sol in Marina Vallarta
2 Br 2.5 Ba Luxury Condo in Puesta Del Sol in Marina Vallarta
for sale $ 239,000.00/Not applicable
249 Paseo de la Marina, Marina Vallarta, 48335, Jalisco, Puerto Vallarta