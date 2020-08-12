Milan 369 Featured
Calle Milan 369, Versalles, 48310, Jalisco
(0/5) / 1006
$ 95,000.00/Not applicable
Open for Inspection Times
No inspections are currently scheduled
Recently renovated 2 bedroom/1 bathroom condo located in the small, 16 unit building named Milan in the Versalles neighborhood. The Versalles is now the fastest growing area in Puerto Vallarta, with several projects from the city to renovate its streets. It offers a huge potential for people looking to invest in Puerto Vallarta as prices are still affordable.
Condo Milan 369 offers a nice and functional granite counter kitchen with appliances and furnished, parking area, security and a common pool area.
Base Information
Bed
2
Bath
1
Square meter
69.95 sqmt
Land Information
Square feet
69.95 sqmt
Amenities
General Amenities
Concierge
Daniel Gonzalez
|Agent Photo
|Address
|Calle Malecon #400
|State/Province
|Jalisco
|Country
|Mexico
|License
|
Phone:
|+52 (322) 117-7948
|
Fax:
|+1 (800) 228-4552
|
Skype:
|haniel.gonzalez
There are no comment there
Related properties
Stunning views from Grand Venetian
For rent $ 395.00/Per night
Francisco Medina Ascencio 2477 Boulavard, Hotel Zone , 48340, Jalisco, Puerto Vallarta
Beautiful View 2br 2ba Condo at Grand Venetian
For rent $ 700.00/Per week
Avenida Las Glorias 2477, Hotel Zone , 48340, Jalisco, Banderas Bay
Beautiful Casa Carneros - 8 BR and 3 private pools! Conchas Chinas
for sale $ 1,499,000.00/Not applicable
Villa Azul, Conchas Chinas, 48399, Jalisco, Conchas Chinas Highlands
Luxury 3 bedroom Penthouse in Marina Las Palmas II
for sale $ 395,000.00/Not applicable
Paseo de La Marina Sur 161, Puerto Vallarta, 48335, Jalisco, Marina Vallarta