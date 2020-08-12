Open for Inspection Times No inspections are currently scheduled

Recently renovated 2 bedroom/1 bathroom condo located in the small, 16 unit building named Milan in the Versalles neighborhood. The Versalles is now the fastest growing area in Puerto Vallarta, with several projects from the city to renovate its streets. It offers a huge potential for people looking to invest in Puerto Vallarta as prices are still affordable. Condo Milan 369 offers a nice and functional granite counter kitchen with appliances and furnished, parking area, security and a common pool area.

