Molino de Agua

Olas Altas, Olas Altas, Jalisco
Sunshine at Vallarta Shores
Sunshine at Vallarta Shores
Out Door BBQ , Stereo , 24hr Security , Gourmet Kitchen , Walk In Closet , Heated Infinity Pool , Jacuzzi Tub , Flat Screen TV , Maid Service , Air Conditioning , Laundry Facilities , Large Terrace , Entertaining Area

Residencias Molino de Agua is a beachfront community located on Los Muertos Beach in Puerto Vallartas Romantic Zone.The delightful integration of materials, craftsmanship and local elements combine in a way that creates the perfect balance with local culture, ecology and surroundings.Each of the 110 spacious three bedroom, three bath units offers a tremendous view of the Banderas Bay, the Cathedral or the quaint tiled roofs of Old Town Vallarta.

With its prime beachfront location on Los Muertos Beach and on the rivers edge of the Cuale River in downtown Puerto Vallarta, Residencias Molino de Agua is designed to take advantage of the beautiful bay and downtown views that make Puerto Vallarta famous. This extraordinary Puerto Vallarta setting and views are the buildings obvious priority with a focus on contemporary Mexican design and an unsurpassed Vallarta rental location. Each unit mixes convenience with style and beachfront elegance while creating a secure private rental community that you are certain to enjoy and return for years to come! Residencias Molino de Agua” lies in the heart of Puerto Vallarta offering a condominium master planned community that is contemporary in style while integrating Mexican materials, craftsmanship, and local elements creating a synergy with local ecology, flavor, and surroundings. With 110 spacious three bedroom three bath condominium beachfront homes exclusivity and beauty are escorted to the forefront of seaside living.Combining luxury with nature, “Residencias Molino de Agua” offers an elevator servicing two condominiums per floor, spacious infinity swimming pool, and gated ingress and egress entry. A riverside garden area, and an elevated sandy beach with sunning area combine with easy walking access to all of Puerto Vallarta’s attractions including art-walks, restaurants, cathedral, los arcos amphitheatre, the Malecon, and more.

Features

  • Beautiful Marble tile flooring throughout the unit
  • Full Wall Window sliding doors opening onto your outside terraces
  • European style Cabinets in Kitchens and Baths
  • Air Conditioning
  • All units have direct dial phones for ease of local calling
  • Controlled access lobbies at each elevator
  • Otis Elevator access to units
  • Security Guard Gates for vehicle entrance and exit
  • Infinity Community Swimming Pool
  • Lounge areas in pool area with sunterraces and palapa style decks
  • Contemporary Mexican style terraces
  • halls and tropical gardens
  • Generous closets and storage space
  • All units
  • except for the penthouses
  • will are 3 bedroom / 3bath. *A few units are set up as an optional 2 bedroom and den/home office)
  • Ocean and city lights views
  • Tropical lounging areas
  • Direct gated access to the public beach and Malecon
  • Security controlled ingress and egress
  • Lush endemic landscaping and gardens
  • Direct and indirect lighting according to design (low-voltage ceiling lamps)

Bed
3
Bath
3

Sunshine at Vallarta Shores

Address Calle Malecon #400, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
State/Province Jalisco
Country Mexico
Phone:
+52 (322) 222-3939
Fax:
+1 (800) 228-4552
