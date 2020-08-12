enes
17
Puesta Del Sol - Marina - Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Expanded Terrace Condo

Avenida Paseo de la Marina 249, Marina Vallarta, 48335, Jalisco
  709
for sale
transfer, Condo
Featured
  • PDS1215-10
$ 369,000.00
Daniel Gonzalez
Daniel Gonzalez
Phone
Open for Inspection Times
No inspections are currently scheduled
Completely rebovated 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom condoin the Puesta Del Sol condominium complex in Marina Vallarta.

Completely renovated 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom condo in the Puesta Del Sol condominium complex in Marina Vallarta.  Everything has been renewed including floors, bathrooms and kitchen, with a quality granite.electric, appliances and furniture!

Like a Brand New Condo!

With an expansive terrace overlooking the Marina, this condo is in an area that is one of the most sought after in Puerto Vallarta. A multitude of shops, restaurants, gym and spas all within walking distance. The Puesta Del Sol complex offers very nice amenities with tennis courts, common pool, lush tropical gardens and 24 hour security.

Base Information

Rooms
5
Bed
2
Bath
2
Square meter
195.00 sqmt

Parking Information

Parking
1
Garage description
underground

Land Information

Square feet
195 sqmt

 Amenities

 General Amenities
In Room Safe
Ceiling Fans
Beach Palapas
In House Laundry Services
Free WiFi
Concierge
TV in Each Bedroom
Jacuzzi Tub
 Appliance Amenities
Microwave
Washer/Dryer
Dishwasher
Garbage Disposal
Range/Oven
Refrigerator
 Community Amenities
Tennis Court
 Exterior Amenities
Covered Patio
Exterior Lighting
Garage
Open Deck
 Landscape Amenities
Landscaping
Lawn

Daniel Gonzalez

Agent Photo
Address Calle Malecon #400
State/Province Jalisco
Country Mexico
License
Phone:
+52 (322) 117-7948
Fax:
+1 (800) 228-4552
Skype:
haniel.gonzalez
Location
Facilities
Value for money
Cleanliness
