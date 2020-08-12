Puesta Del Sol - Marina - Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Expanded Terrace Condo Featured
Avenida Paseo de la Marina 249, Marina Vallarta, 48335, Jalisco
$ 369,000.00
Completely renovated 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom condo in the Puesta Del Sol condominium complex in Marina Vallarta. Everything has been renewed including floors, bathrooms and kitchen, with a quality granite.electric, appliances and furniture!
Like a Brand New Condo!
With an expansive terrace overlooking the Marina, this condo is in an area that is one of the most sought after in Puerto Vallarta. A multitude of shops, restaurants, gym and spas all within walking distance. The Puesta Del Sol complex offers very nice amenities with tennis courts, common pool, lush tropical gardens and 24 hour security.
Base Information
Rooms
5
Bed
2
Bath
2
Square meter
195.00 sqmt
Parking Information
Parking
1
Garage description
underground
Land Information
Square feet
195 sqmt
Amenities
General Amenities
In Room Safe
Ceiling Fans
Beach Palapas
In House Laundry Services
Free WiFi
Concierge
TV in Each Bedroom
Jacuzzi Tub
Appliance Amenities
Microwave
Washer/Dryer
Dishwasher
Garbage Disposal
Range/Oven
Refrigerator
Community Amenities
Tennis Court
Exterior Amenities
Covered Patio
Exterior Lighting
Garage
Open Deck
Landscape Amenities
Landscaping
Lawn
Daniel Gonzalez
|Agent Photo
|Address
|Calle Malecon #400
|State/Province
|Jalisco
|Country
|Mexico
|License
|
Phone:
|+52 (322) 117-7948
|
Fax:
|+1 (800) 228-4552
|
Skype:
|haniel.gonzalez
