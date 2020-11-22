Punta Negra Condominiums Featured Current
Carr. Costera a Barra de Navidad 2220, Sur, 48333 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Puerto Vallarta, 48333, JAL
Lovely two bedroom two baths, patio overlooking the ocean, seconds away fro the beach, pool, fans and ac, yearly contract, or monthly call for more details 1500usd a month, One year contract
Absolutely amazing location. By far the best beach in Puerto Vallarta with amazing sunsets. Just minutes from Downtown. These condos sit right on the beach and across from the Jungle.,
2
2
Cable Internet
Cable TV
Air Conditioning
Ceiling Fans
Community Pool
Beach Lounge Chairs
Housekeeping Services
High Speed Internet
Beachfront
Freezer
Microwave
Refrigerator
Swimming Pool
|Mexico
