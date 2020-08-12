enes
17
Mon, Aug

Stunning views from Grand Venetian Featured

Francisco Medina Ascencio 2477 Boulavard, Hotel Zone , 48340, Jalisco, Puerto Vallarta
  (0/5) / 996
For rent
Condo
Featured
  • 20191116_140343
  • 20191116_140349
  • 20191116_140355
  • 20191116_141646
  • 20191116_141656
  • 20191116_141740
  • 20191116_141805
  • 20191116_141905
  • 20191116_141941
  • 20191116_142112
  • 20191116_142319
  • 20191116_140234
$ 395.00/Per night
Daniel Gonzalez
Daniel Gonzalez
Phone
Open for Inspection Times
No inspections are currently scheduled
Enjoy Your Vallarta Sunset! 4 bedroom / 5 bathroom unit at the Grand Venetian. Address; Francisco Medina Ascencio 2477 Boulavard, Hotel Zone , JL, 48340, Puerto Vallarta. Contact: managerAAAvallartarealestate.com

Enjoy stunning views over the Pacific from this 4 bedroom / 5 bathroom unit at the Grand Venetian. With access to some great amenities such as 5 common pools, 2 of which are heated, prime beachfront location and access, restaurant with room service, 24/7 security and gym. Our condo is carefully decorated and offers unobstructed views of the bay, a large balcony with a jacuzzi tub, fully equipped kitchen, A/C throughout, Wifi & TV cable service.

Base Information

Rooms
8
Bed
4
Bath
5
Square meter
300.00 sqmt

Building Information

Number of Floors
17

Land Information

Square feet
300 sqmt

Facts

  Single Family :  Yes

Other info

  Laundry :  In Unit

Daniel Gonzalez

Address Calle Malecon #400
State/Province Jalisco
Country Mexico
License
Phone:
+52 (322) 117-7948
Fax:
+1 (800) 228-4552
Skype:
haniel.gonzalez
Location
Facilities
Value for money
Cleanliness
