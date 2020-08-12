enes
Log in

Topic: All About Food in Vallarta

Five Of My Favorite Vallarta Restaurants

Topic: Doctors in Vallarta

Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez, Vallartas Only Oral And Maxilofacial Surgeon

Topic: All About Vallarta Real Estate

Exchange Rates And Puerto Vallarta Real Estate

"Game Fishing (2)" by Drumsara is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

Topic: On The Bay In Vallarta

Striped Marlin Disappear, Football Yellowfin Tuna, Sailfish and Killer Whales
17
Mon, Aug

TC Nuevo Vallarta

Nuevo Vallarta , Jalisco
  (0/5) / 304
Call for details price
Sunshine at Vallarta Shores
Sunshine at Vallarta Shores
Phone
Open for Inspection Times
No inspections are currently scheduled
Welcome to Torre Cobalto – A beautiful complex of beachfront condominiums right in the heart of Nuevo Vallarta. No expense has been spared to create an environment that you will enjoy: a prime beachfront location, a gym that offers unrestricted access to

Welcome to Torre Cobalto – A beautiful complex of beachfront condominiums right in the heart of Nuevo Vallarta. No expense has been spared to create an environment that you will enjoy: a prime beachfront location, a gym that offers unrestricted access to guests, a beautiful pool area with direct beach access, private parking and 24 hours security. Our unit is 1600 square feet and from the balcony you can enjoy views of the Banderas Bay and the beautiful evening sunsets. The kitchen is fit for anyone who likes to cook, granite counter tops, garbage disposal, washer and dryer.

The combination Dining / Living Room opens directly to the balcony where you can relax with a good book or dine. Master bedroom has a private balcony for your further enjoyment. This unit has been decorated with a style and flair that you are sure to enjoy casual elegance.

  Tags:

Base Information

Bed
2
Bath
2

Sunshine at Vallarta Shores

Agent Photo
Address Calle Malecon #400, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
State/Province Jalisco
Country Mexico
License
Phone:
+52 (322) 222-3939
Fax:
+1 (800) 228-4552
Listing (29)  |  Agent info  |  Contact agent
Please insert the symbols from the Image to field below.
       
There are no comment there
Add comment
Location
Facilities
Value for money
Cleanliness
Please insert the symbols from the Image to field below.
     

 Related properties

Related Properties
Condo 235 Marina Marina Vallarta
Condo 235 Marina Marina Vallarta
For rent
Marina, Marina Vallarta, Jalisco
Villa 141 Marina Vallarta
Villa 141 Marina Vallarta
For rent
Villa 141, Marina Vallarta, Jalisco
Puesta Del Sol - Marina - Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Expanded Terrace Condo
Puesta Del Sol - Marina - Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Expanded Terrace Condo
for sale $ 369,000.00
Avenida Paseo de la Marina 249, Marina Vallarta, 48335, Jalisco
Properties in same Property type
Vallarta Shores Condo #1 Los Muertos Beach
Vallarta Shores Condo #1 Los Muertos Beach
For rent $ 108.00/Not applicable
On the Beach!, Los Muertos Beach, Jalisco
Vallarta Shores - Beachfront!
Vallarta Shores - Beachfront!
For rent $ 196.00/Per night
On the Beach, Los Muertos Beach, 48399, Jalisco, Los Muertos Beach
Vallarta Shores Condo #3 Los Muertos Beach
Vallarta Shores Condo #3 Los Muertos Beach
For rent $ 108.00/Not applicable
On the Beach!, Los Muertos Beach, Jalisco