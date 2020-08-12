enes
Vallarta Shores Condo #5 Los Muertos Beach Featured

On th Beach, Los Muertos Beach, Jalisco
For rent
Condo
$ 196.00/Not applicable
Housekeeping Services , Swimming Pool , Ocean Front , Great Location

Vallarta Shores Condo #5 - 2 Bedroom

Our only split level unit features a unique design - with one bedroom opening to the ocean downstairs and one loft bedroom within upstairs. A large kitchen and dining area, plus a lovely living area have been tastefully furnished. The living room and one bedroom have large balconies opening to the ocean, where you can enjoy the inimitable view of Los Muertos Beach and the amazing sunsets over Banderas Bay.

Condo 5 offers 2 bedroom, 2 bath on the second level.

Vallarta Shores International is one of Puerto Vallarta's prime beachfront Condo Hotel condos for rent located on the Main Beach (Los Muertos Beach).

We feature 1 and 2 bedroom condos, and 3 bedroom penthouses are all decorated in traditional Mexican Style with many unique details that promise to make your visit to Puerto Vallarta a memorable one!

All condos come complete with breathtaking views and glorious sunsets will guide you into the night. The beach awaits you just outside the front doors of Vallarta Shores Beachfront condos.

Vallarta Shores International offers easy access to all the enchantment and adventure that makes Puerto Vallarta, Mexico special. Shops, beach, nightlife, and excellent cuisine right out side your door !!

*Housekeeping Services
*Swimming Pool
*Ocean Front
*Great Location

Property Details and Amenities

  • Property Code: Vallarta Shores Condo #5 - 2 Bedroom
  • Type: CONDOMINIUM
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Floors: 1
  • Maid Service: Daily maid service
Amenities:

  • Full Kitchen
  • Phone
  • Air Conditioning
  • Celing Fans
  • TV
  • Cable TV
  • Internet
  • Beachfront
Base Information

Bed
2
Bath
2

Address Calle Malecon #400, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
State/Province Jalisco
Country Mexico
Phone:
+52 (322) 222-3939
Fax:
+1 (800) 228-4552
