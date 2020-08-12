This 1 bedroom unit on the ground floor is perfect for on-the-go people or for those who choose to avoid the stairs. Newly outfitted with beautiful Mexican tile and decorated with Mexican arts works and furnishings. Although without balconies, it features windows onto the beach in living and bedroom areas, has a luxurious Jacuzzi tub, it is spacious, comfortable and is located just a few steps from the beach.

Condo 8 offers 1 bedroom, 1 bath on the ground floor.

Vallarta Shores International is one of Puerto Vallarta's primest beachfront Condo Hotel suites located on the Main Beach (Los Muertos Beach).

We feature 1 and 2 bedroom suites, and 3 bedroom penthouses are all decorated in traditional Mexican Style with many unique details that promise to make your visit to Puerto Vallarta a memorable one!

All suites come complete with breathtaking views and glorious sunsets will guide you into the night. The beach awaits you just outside the front doors of Vallarta Shores Beachfront suites.

Vallarta Shores International offers easy access to all the enchantment and adventure that makes Puerto Vallarta, Mexico special. Shops beach, nightlife, excellent cuisine, all are just moments away from Vallarta Shores!