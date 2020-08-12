Open for Inspection Times No inspections are currently scheduled

This spacious and comfortable 1 bedroom unit in the ground floor is perfect for on-the-go people or for those who choose to avoid the stairs. Newly outfitted with beautiful Mexican tile and decorated in Mexican style. Although without balconies, it features windows onto the beach in living and bedroom and is located just a few steps from the beach. Condo 1 offers 1 bedroom, 1 bath on the ground floor.

This spacious and comfortable 1 bedroom unit in the ground floor is perfect for on-the-go people or for those who choose to avoid the stairs. Newly outfitted with beautiful Mexican tile and decorated in Mexican style. Although without balconies, it features windows onto the beach in living and bedroom and is located just a few steps from the beach.

Condo 1 offers 1 bedroom, 1 bath on the ground floor.