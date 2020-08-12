enes
Vallarta Shores - On the Beach!

On the Beach, Los Muertos Beach, 48399, Jalisco, Old Town
For rent
Condo
  • Vallarta-Shores-Puerto-Vallarta-Home-Facebook
  • Vallarta-Shores-Sky-Suite-D-03
  • Vallarta-Shores-4-BR-Penthouse-13
  • VS12
  • vallartashores-drone03
  • VS2
  • VS3
$ 120.00/Not applicable
Sunshine at Vallarta Shores
This spacious and comfortable 1 bedroom unit in the ground floor is perfect for on-the-go people or for those who choose to avoid the stairs. Newly outfitted with beautiful Mexican tile and decorated in Mexican style. Although without balconies, it features windows onto the beach in living and bedroom and is located just a few steps from the beach. Condo 1 offers 1 bedroom, 1 bath on the ground floor.

This spacious and comfortable 1 bedroom unit in the ground floor is perfect for on-the-go people or for those who choose to avoid the stairs. Newly outfitted with beautiful Mexican tile and decorated in Mexican style. Although without balconies, it features windows onto the beach in living and bedroom and is located just a few steps from the beach.

Condo 1 offers 1 bedroom, 1 bath on the ground floor.

Base Information

Bed
1
Bath
1

Building Information

Floor area (Total)
918.37

 Amenities

 General Amenities
Cable TV
In Room Safe
Full Kitchen
Air Conditioning
Ceiling Fans
Community Pool
Beach Palapas
Beach Lounge Chairs
Purified Bottled Water
In House Laundry Services
Housekeeping Services
High Speed Internet
Free WiFi
Concierge
Beachfront
 Appliance Amenities
Microwave
Range/Oven
Refrigerator
 Energy Savings Amenities
Gas Stove
 Exterior Amenities
Exterior Lighting

Address Calle Malecon #400, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
State/Province Jalisco
Country Mexico
Phone:
+52 (322) 222-3939
Fax:
+1 (800) 228-4552
