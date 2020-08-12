enes
Vallarta Shores - Sky Suite B - Beachfront! Featured

On the Beach, Los Muertos Beach, 48399, Jalisco
  (0/5) / 963
For rent
Condo
Featured
$ 395.00/Per night
Sunshine at Vallarta Shores
Sunshine at Vallarta Shores
Housekeeping Services , Chef Service, Private Swimming Pool , Ocean Front , Great Location

Vallarta Shores Sky Suite B

With a commanding view of the entire Banderas Bay and a perfect view of Vallarta's main beach: Los Muertos Beach, our largest penthouse unit offers the ultimate in Old World luxury and service. A private pool, a gourmet kitchen, and a spacious living perfect for entertaining are complemented by unique Mexican furnishings and antiques. Two bedrooms open to the ocean, and the third large one is embraced by the stone of the hillside, all bedrooms have flat panel televisions. With around 3000 square feet, this Penthouse is so spacious and beautiful that you have to see it to believe it.

A private gourmet chef is available on request.

Penthouse A offers 3 bedrooms, 3 baths.

Vallarta Shores International is one of Puerto Vallarta's primest beachfront Condo Hotel suites located on the Main Beach (Los Muertos Beach).
 
All are unit decorated in traditional Mexican Style with many unique details that promise to make your visit to Puerto Vallarta a memorable one!
 
All suites come complete with breathtaking views and glorious sunsets will guide you into the night. The beach awaits you just outside the front doors of Vallarta Shores Beachfront suites.
 
Vallarta Shores International offers easy access to all the enchantment and adventure that makes Puerto Vallarta, Mexico special. Shops beach, nightlife, excellent cuisine, all are just moments away from Vallarta Shores!
  • Chef Services Included
  • Housekeeping Services
  • Swimming Pool
  • Ocean Front
  • Great Location

Property Details and Amenities

  • Property Code: Vallarta Shores Penthouse A
  • Type: CONDOMINIUM
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • View: Ocean View
  • Maid Service: Daily maid service
Amenities:
  • Full Kitchen
  • Phone
  • Air Conditioning
  • Grill
  • Celing Fans
  • TV
  • Cable TV
  • Internet
  • Beachfront
  • Private Chef
Base Information

Bed
3
Bath
3

 Amenities

 General Amenities
Cable TV
Electric Hot Water
In Room Safe
Full Kitchen
Air Conditioning
Ceiling Fans
Community Pool
Beach Palapas
Beach Lounge Chairs
Purified Bottled Water
In House Laundry Services
Housekeeping Services
High Speed Internet
Free WiFi
Concierge
Beachfront
TV in Each Bedroom
Jacuzzi Tub
enSuite Swimmimg Pool
 Accessibility Amenities
Handicap Facilities
Wheelchair Ramp
 Appliance Amenities
Freezer
Microwave
Grill Top
Range/Oven
Refrigerator
 Energy Savings Amenities
Gas Hot Water
Gas Stove
 Exterior Amenities
Covered Patio
Exterior Lighting
Open Deck

Sunshine at Vallarta Shores

Agent Photo
Address Calle Malecon #400, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
State/Province Jalisco
Country Mexico
License
Phone:
+52 (322) 222-3939
Fax:
+1 (800) 228-4552
Listing (29)
