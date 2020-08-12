Vallarta Shores - Sky Suite D - Beachfront! Featured
On the Beach, Los Muertos Beach, 48399, Jalisco, Puerto Vallarta
$ 102.00/Not applicable
Vallarta Shores Sky Suite D
With a commanding view of the entire Banderas Bay and a perfect view of Vallarta's main beach: Los Muertos Beach, our large penthouse unit offers the ultimate in Old World luxury and service. A private infinity pool, a gourmet kitchen, and a spacious living perfect for entertaining are complemented by unique Mexican furnishings and antiques. All bedroom are equipped with individual safes, A/C and offer the convenience of an en-suite bathroom and have flat screen televisions. With around 2,500 square feet, this Penthouse is so spacious and beautiful that you have to see it to believe it.
- Sky Suite D offers 3 bedrooms, 3 ½ baths on the sixth floor.
- A private gourmet chef is included
- Vallarta Shores International is one of Puerto Vallarta's primest beachfront Condo Hotel suites located on the Main Beach (Los Muertos Beach).
- All of our suites are decorated in traditional Mexican Style with many unique details that promise to make your visit to Puerto Vallarta a memorable one!
- All suites come complete with breathtaking views and glorious sunsets will guide you into the night. The beach awaits you just outside the front doors of Vallarta Shores Beachfront suites.
- Vallarta Shores International offers easy access to all the enchantment and adventure that makes Puerto Vallarta, Mexico special. Shops beach, nightlife, excellent cuisine, all are just moments away from Vallarta Shores!
Base Information
Bed
3
Bath
3.5
Building Information
Remodeled on
2018
Amenities
General Amenities
Cable TV
Water Softener
In Room Safe
Full Kitchen
Air Conditioning
Ceiling Fans
Community Pool
Beach Palapas
Beach Lounge Chairs
Purified Bottled Water
In House Laundry Services
Housekeeping Services
High Speed Internet
Free WiFi
Concierge
Beachfront
TV in Each Bedroom
Jacuzzi Tub
enSuite Swimmimg Pool
Accessibility Amenities
Handicap Facilities
Wheelchair Ramp
Appliance Amenities
Freezer
Microwave
Grill Top
Range/Oven
Refrigerator
Community Amenities
Swimming Pool
Energy Savings Amenities
Gas Hot Water
Gas Stove
Exterior Amenities
Covered Patio
Exterior Lighting
Open Deck
Sunshine at Vallarta Shores
|Agent Photo
|Address
|Calle Malecon #400, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
|State/Province
|Jalisco
|Country
|Mexico
|License
|
Phone:
|+52 (322) 222-3939
|
Fax:
|+1 (800) 228-4552
