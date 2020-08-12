Vallarta Shores - Sky Suite F - on the Beach
Vallarta Shores Sky Suite C
With a commanding view of the entire Banderas Bay and a perfect view of Vallarta's main beach: Los Muertos Beach, our largest penthouse unit offers the ultimate in Old World luxury and service. A private pool, a gourmet kitchen, and a spacious living perfect for entertaining are complemented by unique Mexican furnishings and antiques.All bedroom are equipped with individual safes, A/C and offer the convenience of an en-suite bathroom and have flat screen televisions. With around 2,500 square feet, this Penthouse is so spacious and beautiful that you have to see it to believe it.
A private gourmet chef is available on request.
Penthouse A offers 3 bedrooms, 3 ½ baths on the sixth story.
- Chef Services Included
- Housekeeping Services
- Swimming Pool
- Ocean Front
- Great Location
Property Details and Amenities
- Property Code: Vallarta Shores Penthouse A
- Type: CONDOMINIUM
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 3.5
- View: Full Ocean View
- Maid Service: Daily maid service
- Full Kitchen
- Phone
- Air Conditioning
- Grill
- Celing Fans
- TV
- Cable TV
- Internet
- Beachfront
- Private Chef
Base Information
Sunshine at Vallarta Shores
|Agent Photo
|Address
|Calle Malecon #400, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
|State/Province
|Jalisco
|Country
|Mexico
|License
|
Phone:
|+52 (322) 222-3939
|
Fax:
|+1 (800) 228-4552