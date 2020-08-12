enes
Villa 141 Marina Vallarta

Villa 141, Marina Vallarta, Jalisco
  (0/5) / 748
Call for details price
Sunshine at Vallarta Shores
Phone
Open for Inspection Times
No inspections are currently scheduled
Villa 141 is a truly unique work of art. One cannot help but feel like royalty at the spectacular estate. It's as though you have the run of a fascinating museum created for your own personal pleasure. There is no other like it in Vallarta.

Villa 141 is a truly unique work of art. One cannot help but feel like royalty at the spectacular estate. It's as though you have the run of a fascinating museum created for your own personal pleasure. There is no other like it in the Vallarta area: this authentically Mexican hacienda was specifically designed with the ultimately luxurious experience in mind. Villa 141 offers not only location and luxury in spades, but also the ineffable qualities of class and peace.The villa is 23,000 sq. ft of tranquility on the 18-hole Marian Vallarta Golf course, featuring lush vegetation and natural lagoons in the midst of a desirable first-class resort. A five-minute stroll will take you to the beach, an estuary, palapa restaurants or the Marina Vallarta boardwalk.

Features

  • Located in Marina Vallarta
  • 15 minute taxi to Centro Puerto Vallarta
  • View of the golf course and gardens
  • Wireless high speed Internet
  • Staff of 8. Cook prepares breakfast and lunch. Dinner is an additional fee of $55
  • Many intimate spots ideal for just kicking back with a good book
  • cuddling up with a loved one or contemplating one's good fortune
  • 4 king beds
  • one bedroom has 2 queen beds. 4 bedrooms have views and balconies
  • A/C throughout
  • TV in each bedroom and game room
  • 24 hour security
  • Maid/pilot bedroom available
  • Events up to 150 guests
  • Villa
  • 5 Bedrooms
  • 9 Bathrooms
  • Sleeps 10
  • Air Conditioning
  • Cook - Available - Fees May Apply
  • Daily Housekeeping
  • Heatable Electric Pool
  • Internet Access - Fees May Apply
  • iPod Docking Station
  • Kitchen
  • Laundry Facilities - Private
  • Maid - Available - Fees May Apply
  • Microwave
  • Minimum Age Restrictions - Inquire Prior to Booking
  • No Pets
  • No Student or Team Groups
  • Non-Smoking
  • Phone - Fees May Apply
  • Pool - Private
  • Recreation Room
  • Wet Bar
Base Information

Bed
5
Bath
9

Sunshine at Vallarta Shores

Agent Photo
Address Calle Malecon #400, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
State/Province Jalisco
Country Mexico
License
Phone:
+52 (322) 222-3939
Fax:
+1 (800) 228-4552
