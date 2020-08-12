enes
Log in

Topic: All About Food in Vallarta

Five Of My Favorite Vallarta Restaurants

Topic: Doctors in Vallarta

Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez, Vallartas Only Oral And Maxilofacial Surgeon

Topic: All About Vallarta Real Estate

Exchange Rates And Puerto Vallarta Real Estate

"Game Fishing (2)" by Drumsara is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

Topic: On The Bay In Vallarta

Striped Marlin Disappear, Football Yellowfin Tuna, Sailfish and Killer Whales
17
Mon, Aug

Villa Azul Cielo

Conchas Chinas Highlands, Conchas Chinas, Jalisco
  (0/5) / 399
$ 196.00/Per night
Sunshine at Vallarta Shores
Sunshine at Vallarta Shores
Phone
Open for Inspection Times
No inspections are currently scheduled
Nestled into Conchas Chinas, Vallarta’s most exclusive hillside neighborhood, the 2 bedroom, 2 bath Villa Azul Cielo enchants visitors with its stunning panoramic views that overlook the fabulous Banderas Bay with its daily amazing sunsets upon the blue P
Nestled into Conchas Chinas, Vallarta’s most exclusive hillside neighborhood, this 2 bedroom/2 bath Villa features a truly world class breathtaking view overlooking the beautiful Banderas Bay. VILLA AZUL CIELO is part of VILLA AZUL (BUT CAN BE RENTED SEPERATELY). It is charmingly decorated. It features a romantic private pool with its own swim-up bar,  A great kitchen/bar by the pool and fabulous dining area, living room and an amazing terrace overlooking the splendor of Conchas Chinas, Puerto Vallarta and the entire Bahia de Banderas below. There is no better place anywhere to enjoy Puerto Vallarta's famous sunsets in all their glory.

Enjoy its beautiful open-air design with the bedrooms open to the terrace and amazing views. VILLA AZUL CIELO now features minisplit A/C's in both bedrooms, its unique design lets the refreshing breezes flow throughout. Only 39 steps below the street, VILLA AZUL CIELO is very private, yet very accesible to downtown activities and the beach. 

Features

  • Daily maid service
  • Laundry service
  • Flat screen TVs
  • Satellite
  • Internet
  • A/C in both B/R
  • Kitchen
  • Private pool
    Microwave

Download Directions to Villa Azul Cielo

More Information Request for This property

  Tags:

Base Information

Bed
2
Bath
2

Building Information

Floor area (Total)
2428.34

Sunshine at Vallarta Shores

Agent Photo
Address Calle Malecon #400, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
State/Province Jalisco
Country Mexico
License
Phone:
+52 (322) 222-3939
Fax:
+1 (800) 228-4552
Listing (29)  |  Agent info  |  Contact agent
Please insert the symbols from the Image to field below.
       
There are no comment there
Add comment
Location
Facilities
Value for money
Cleanliness
Please insert the symbols from the Image to field below.
     

 Related properties

Related Properties
Casa Caneros 8 Bedrooms Conchas Chinas
Casa Caneros 8 Bedrooms Conchas Chinas
For rent $ 784.00/Not applicable
Casa Caneros 8 Bedrooms, Conchas Chinas, 48399, Jalisco
Villa Azul Conchas Chinas
Villa Azul Conchas Chinas
For rent $ 495.00/Per night
Conchas Chinas Highlands, Conchas Chinas, Jalisco
Villa Azul Mar
Villa Azul Mar
For rent $ 196.00/Per night
Conchas Chinas Highlands, Conchas Chinas, Jalisco
Properties in same Property type
Vallarta Shores Condo #1 Los Muertos Beach
Vallarta Shores Condo #1 Los Muertos Beach
For rent $ 108.00/Not applicable
On the Beach!, Los Muertos Beach, Jalisco
Vallarta Shores - Beachfront!
Vallarta Shores - Beachfront!
For rent $ 196.00/Per night
On the Beach, Los Muertos Beach, 48399, Jalisco, Los Muertos Beach
Vallarta Shores Condo #3 Los Muertos Beach
Vallarta Shores Condo #3 Los Muertos Beach
For rent $ 108.00/Not applicable
On the Beach!, Los Muertos Beach, Jalisco