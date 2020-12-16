enes
16
Wed, Dec

Beautiful View 2br 2ba Condo at Grand Venetian

Avenida Las Glorias 2477, Hotel Zone , 48340, JAL, Banderas Bay Current
Rating 0
based on 0 reviews
Vacation
$ 700.00/Per week

 Description

Grand Venetian is one of the most prestigious locations in Puerto Vallarta, being in the heart of the bay you will be able to watch the amazing sunsets from your private balcony, or if you prefer, with your feet on the sandy beach that is at the building’s step. Grand Venetian is one of the best Condos in Puerto Vallarta.
With access to some great amenities such as 5 common pools, 2 of which are heated, prime beachfront location and direct beach access, restaurant with room service, 24/7 security and gym.

This lovely condo comes fully furnished and decorated with very vivid colors. Right from your bedroom you will enjoy a privileged view that overlooks the inner city lights. You will enjoy a massive pool as part of the common ground amenities. Book your Condos in Puerto Vallarta with us.

 Features

 Location

