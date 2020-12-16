Beautiful View 2br 2ba Condo at Grand Venetian

Open for Inspection Times
No inspections are currently scheduled
With access to some great amenities such as 5 common pools, 2 of which are heated, prime beachfront location and direct beach access, restaurant with room service, 24/7 security and gym.
This lovely condo comes fully furnished and decorated with very vivid colors. Right from your bedroom you will enjoy a privileged view that overlooks the inner city lights. You will enjoy a massive pool as part of the common ground amenities. Book your Condos in Puerto Vallarta with us.