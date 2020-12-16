enes
Log in

Living Like A Local

Living Like A Local: Cultural Logic

Vallarta Hidden Gems

Vallarta Hidden Gem: Terraza Las Arecas

All About Food in Vallarta

Five Of My Favorite Vallarta Restaurants

Doctors in Vallarta

Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez, Vallartas Only Oral And Maxilofacial Surgeon

All About Vallarta Real Estate

Exchange Rates And Puerto Vallarta Real Estate
16
Wed, Dec

Condo 217 Amapas

Amapas, JAL
Rating 0
based on 0 reviews
Vacation
Call for details price

 Description

Just steps away from the main complex infinity Pool, this condo will certainly be the envy of your friends and family. With 2 en-suite bedrooms and 2 baths to accommodate up to 4 persons. The entire living/dining/kitchen space can be opened into the outdo
Open for Inspection Times
No inspections are currently scheduled

Just steps away from the main complex infinity Pool, this condo will certainly be the envy of your friends and family. With 2 en-suite bedrooms and 2 baths to accommodate up to 4 persons. The entire living/dining/kitchen space can be opened into the outdoors via glass wall panels from floor to ceiling creating an unbelievable indoor/outdoor living space....perfect for your own private pool parties!

Each bedroom has its own bathroom. The master suite has floor to ceiling glass sliding door right to the terrace. The bathroom is stunning to say the least with its own 2 sink vanity, separate large tub, shower area, and all completed with a gray slate floor. The rest of the condo has fantastic Italian marble throughout and with a Euro designed kitchen with all appliances....what more can you ask for ?
 
Common grounds offer a huge infinity heated pool, 24/7 security, a state of the art Gym. Walks to town in 10 minutes to shops, galleries, restaurants, bars and much more.

 Tags

 Share

Facebook   Tweet

 Features

Base Information

Bed
2
Bath
2

 Location

 Comments

There are no comment there

 Tell a Friend

Please insert the symbols from the Image to field below.
       

  Sunshine at Vallarta Shores

  Request more Details

 Related properties

Related Properties
Condo 217
Condo 217
Vacation
Amapas, Amapas, JAL
Condo 234 Mexico 200 Amapas
Condo 234 Mexico 200 Amapas
Vacation
Amapas, Amapas, JAL
Vallarta Shores - On the Beach!
Vallarta Shores - On the Beach!
Vacation $ 120.00/Not applicable
On the Beach, Los Muertos Beach, 48399, JAL, Old Town
Properties in same Property type
Sunscape condominiums, hotelera, Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa
Sunscape condominiums, hotelera, Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa
Vacation
Km 3.5, Blvrd Francisco Medina Ascencio S/N, Las Glorias,48333 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Hotel Zone , 48333, JAL
Condominio Marina del Rey
Condominio Marina del Rey
Vacation 25,000mx
Quilla 112,Marina VALLARTA, 48335 PUERTO VALLARTA, JAL., Marina Vallarta, 48335, JAL
Punta Negra Condominiums
Punta Negra Condominiums
Vacation
Carr. Costera a Barra de Navidad 2220, Sur, 48333 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Puerto Vallarta, 48333, JAL