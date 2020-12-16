Open for Inspection Times No inspections are currently scheduled

Boasting an exclusive location one half block from “Los Muertos Beach” and on the edge of the “Cuale River” in downtown Puerto Vallarta, “Condo 218” is designed to take advantage of the beautiful lush garden, river, and downtown views that make Puerto Vallarta and the region so spectacular. The common areas are filled with indigenous tropical landscaping and lush foliage surroundings, featuring conversation areas, sparkling pool, and gardens that blend into the natural environment.

An extraordinary setting and lush views are the obvious priority with a focus on contemporary Mexican design and an unsurpassed location.

Combining style with nature, “Condo 218” offers elevator service to each floor, covered parking, spacious swimming pool, and gated ingress and egress entry. A lush tropical riverside garden, and easy walking access to all of Puerto Vallarta’s attractions are just some of the convenient features.

Enjoy walking to art-walks, restaurants, the cathedral, Los Arcos amphitheatre, the Malecon, and much more from your luxury home.

GENERAL FEATURES:

• Marble tile floors throughout the unit.

• PVC Window Wall sliding doors and matching windows.

• European style Cabinets.

• Mini Split air conditioning equipment with separated temperature controls.

• Direct telephone line outlets in kitchen and bedrooms.

• Controlled Access Reception.

• Covered garage parking

• Spacious Community Swimming Pool.

• Lounge areas in pool area with sun terraces.

• Contemporary Mexican style terraces, halls and tropical gardens.

• Generous closets and storage space.

• River and Garden views.

• Tropical lounging areas.

• One and Two Bedroom Units available.

• Security controlled ingress and egress.

• Television hook-up in bedrooms, and living room pre-wired.

• Lush endemic landscaping and gardens.

• Direct and indirect lighting according to design (low-voltage ceiling lamps).

TERRACES & BALCONIES

• Covered and uncovered space.

• Contemporary Mexican style railings.

WALLS & CEILINGS

• Marble shower walls and floors.

• Indirect lighting details.

DOORS & WINDOWS

• Easy movement sliding glass doors to terraces in most models.

• Easy movement windows.

• Wood interior doors and closet doors.

KITCHEN

• General Electric or similar Appliances

- Oven and Stove

- Microwave

- Dishwasher

- Disposal

- Refrigerator with built-in icemaker

• Marble floors and granite counter tops.

• Four-burner gas range with General Electric oven or similar.

• Granite countertops.

• Stainless steel sink.

• Italian style kitchen faucet or similar (Helvex).

• Center island.

• Italian style laminated kitchen cabinets with shelves.

BATHROOMS

• Marble bathroom countertops.

• European style bathroom faucets and showerheads.

• Shower with tempered glass doors.

• Natural light and ceiling fan wired connections.

More Information Request for Condo 218 1BR

Boasting an exclusive location one half block from “Los Muertos Beach” and on the edge of the “Cuale River” in downtown Puerto Vallarta, “Condo 218” is designed to take advantage of the beautiful lush garden, river, and downtown views that make Puerto