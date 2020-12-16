enes
Condo 221 Hotel Zone

Hotel Zone, Hotel Zone , JAL
Vacation
Enjoy the brand new and beautifully furnished modern accommodations in this two bedroom + den, 3 bath residence. The unit features 2 decks (one with an ocean view, the other overlooking the mountains and the marina)as well as a private elevator. This spac
Enjoy the brand new and beautifully furnished modern accommodations in this two bedroom + den, 3 bath residence. The unit features 2 decks (one with an ocean view, the other overlooking the mountains and the marina)as well as a private elevator. This spacious unit is approx 2000 square feet and adorned with beautiful original artwork. Pamper yourself and be one of the first to enjoy this comfortable and modern masterpiece designed by YOO by Starck.

DINING ROOM:
The dining room features a large table that can seat 8 adults comfortably, and is lit with an elegant shell chandelier with the backdrop of a stunning ocean view.

LIVING ROOM:
The living room includes a comfortable queen sleeper sofa with matching upholstered chairs. This beautiful relaxed setting will allow your family and guests to gather to watch television on the 42" LCD flat panel television, or enjoy the ocean view. Free Wi-Fi is available through out the residence.

BEDROOM & BATHROOMS:
The master bedroom features a king size bed with dual side tables & lamps. This gorgeous bedroom also features a matching dresser, a full-length mirror and a 32” mounted LCD flat panel television on an articulating wall mount. The 2nd bedroom features 2 twin beds with a side table, full size dresser with mirror, and a mounted 32" mounted LCD flat panel on an articulating wall mount. The den features a twin bed, and the living room has a queen sofa sleeper. All beds (including sofa sleeper) are outfitted with high quality linens. Both bedrooms also enable you to relax and enjoy mountain and marina views by stepping out onto your deck.

The master bath features a full-size combination shower & tub. Spa-like decor and a huge double vanity make this a luxurious grooming and dressing area. The 2nd bedroom bath and 3rd bathroom also feature spa-like decor, a full glass shower and single vanity.

Condo 221 offers 2 bedrooms + Den, 3 baths on the 11th story.

Base Information

Bed
2
Bath
2

 Location

