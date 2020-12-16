enes
16
Wed, Dec

For Rent Special Price! - Available 8/1/2020 - Puesta Del Sol - Marina - Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Expanded Terrace Condo

Avenida Paseo de la Marina 249, Marina Vallarta, 48335, JAL
Vacation
$ 850.00/Per month

 Description

Rent this completely renovated 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom condo in the Puesta Del Sol condominium complex in Marina Vallarta.
Completely renovated 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom condo in the Puesta Del Sol condominium complex in Marina Vallarta.  Everything has been renewed including floors, bathrooms and kitchen, with a quality granite.electric, appliances and furniture!

Like a Brand New Condo!

With an expansive terrace overlooking the Marina, this condo is in an area that is one of the most sought after in Puerto Vallarta. A multitude of shops, restaurants, gym and spas all within walking distance. The Puesta Del Sol complex offers very nice amenities with tennis courts, common pool, lush tropical gardens and 24 hour security.

The area is one of the most sought after in Puerto Vallarta. The complex offers some very nice amenities such as tennis courts, common pool, lush tropical gardens and 24/7 security.

Available for rent from $350 USD per week & $850 USD per month.

For information please call Martha (322) 294-0580 or Monica (322) 779-8653.

 Features

Base Information

Rooms
5
Bed
2
Bath
2
Square meter
195.00 sqmt

Parking Information

Parking
1
Garage description
Underground

Land Information

Square feet
195 sqmt

 Location

  Martha Herrera

  Request more Details

