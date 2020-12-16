enes
Sunscape condominiums, hotelera, Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa

Km 3.5, Blvrd Francisco Medina Ascencio S/N, Las Glorias,48333 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Hotel Zone , 48333, JAL Featured Current
 Description

SUNSCAPE-located in the hotelera area, Beautiful condo overlooking beautiful Puerto Vallarta, one-bedroom full kitchen, bathroom and dining room, nice patio, breathe taking views, located on the 14th floor, $3300usd a month, or best offer. long term contract only. call for details 322 118 1662 
Km 3.5, Blvrd Francisco Medina Ascencio S/N, Las Glorias, 48333 Puerto Vallarta, Jal.

Filled with hotels and condos, waterfront Zona Hotelera draws holidaymakers and locals to malls like Galerías Vallarta, with international fashion brands, a movie theater, and American chain restaurants. Ice-cream vendors ply the area’s beaches, which are popular for water sports like jet skiing and parasailing. Nearby, the traditional town of El Pitillal is known for its stone church and lively town square.

 Features

Base Information

Rooms
1
Bed
1
Bath
1

 Amenities

 General Amenities
Cable Internet
Cable TV
Electric Hot Water
Full Kitchen
Air Conditioning
Ceiling Fans
Community Pool
Beach Lounge Chairs
In House Laundry Services
High Speed Internet
Free WiFi
Concierge
Beachfront
TV in Each Bedroom
 Appliance Amenities
Freezer
Microwave
Refrigerator

 Other info

Laundry :  In Unit

 Location

