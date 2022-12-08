enes
"Game Fishing (2)" by Drumsara is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

13
Tue, Dec
  Featured Current Vacation
  • 1 day(s) ago
  • 7 views

Upper Level Quiet, Club de Tenis, Puesta Del Sol 2B 2B Condo

Avenida Paseo de la Marina 249, Marina Vallarta, 48335, JAL
Rating 0
based on 0 reviews
Vacation
Starting at $395usd per night

Description

Recently remodeled updated, In Marina Vallarta, Club de Tenis, Puesta Del Sol, beautiful 2 bdrm, 2 bath, sleeps 4, beautifully remodeled in luxury Mexico style, completely furnished, upper level facing Marina on the quiet section next to El Faro (the lighthouse). air conditioning, 24-hour security, Smart TV, WiFi, washer/dryer, large terrace with gorgeous views, pool, tennis courts, NO pets, NO smoking inside. Lots of activities, cafes, bars, and restaurants in the ever-popular Marina Vallarta, all within a leisurely stroll from the condo.
Open for Inspection Times
No inspections are currently scheduled

 

Currently Available

Christmas Week 2022 $495usd per night
New Year Week 2023 $595usd per night

January $495 per night
February $595 per night
March $495 per night
April $495 per night

All rates plus 16% Federal Tax + 3% City Tax

Air conditioning metered at normal local ratees

 

 Features

Base Information

Rooms
6
Bed
2
Bath
2
Bathroom Information
Full 2
Square meter
195.00 sqmt

Parking Information

Parking
1
Garage description
Underground Secured

Land Information

Square feet
195 sqmt

Amenities

General Amenities

Cable Internet
Cable TV
In Room Safe
Full Kitchen
Air Conditioning
Community Pool
In House Laundry Services
Housekeeping Services
High Speed Internet
Free WiFi
TV in Each Bedroom
Jacuzzi Tub

Appliance Amenities

Microwave
Range/Oven
Refrigerator

Community Amenities

Swimming Pool
Tennis Court

Energy Savings Amenities

Gas Hot Water
Gas Stove

Interior Amenities

Jacuzi Tub

Neighborhood

Shopping center by
Hospital by
Airport by
Coffee shop by
Beach by
Park by
School by
Super market by

Other information

Facts
Single Family :  Yes
Other info
Laundry :  In Unit

 Location

  Tom Egan

