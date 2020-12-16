Vallarta Shores Condo #3 Los Muertos Beach

Vallarta Shores Condo #3 - 1 Bedroom

Perfect - and perfectly accessible - this spacious 1-bedroom, 1 bath condo features many of our Vallarta Shores trademarks: the large balconies, the bedroom opening onto the ocean, complete kitchen, dining and sitting area also opening onto the ocean, You are only steps away from the beach yet able to enjoy the view from above. Condo 3 offers 1 bedroom, 1 bath on the first story.

Vallarta Shores International is one of Puerto Vallarta's primest beachfront Condominiums located on the Main Beach (Los Muertos Beach).

All are unit decorated in traditional Mexican Style with many unique details that promise to make your visit to Puerto Vallarta a memorable one!

All suites come complete with breathtaking views and glorious sunsets will guide you into the night. The beach awaits you just outside the front doors of Vallarta Shores Beachfront condominiums.