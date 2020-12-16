Vallarta Shores Sky Suite C Los Muertos Beach

With a commanding view of the entire Banderas Bay and a perfect view of Vallarta's main beach: Los Muertos Beach, our largest penthouse unit offers the ultimate in Old World luxury and service. A private pool, a gourmet kitchen, and a spacious living perfect for entertaining are complemented by unique Mexican furnishings and antiques. Two bedrooms open to the ocean, and the third features antiques and oriental decor, all bedrooms have flat screen televisions. With around 4000 square feet, this Penthouse is so spacious and beautiful that you have to see it to believe it.

A private gourmet chef is available on request.

Penthouse A offers 3 bedrooms, 3 ½ baths on the third story.