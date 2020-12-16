enes
Log in

Living Like A Local

Living Like A Local: Cultural Logic

Vallarta Hidden Gems

Vallarta Hidden Gem: Terraza Las Arecas

All About Food in Vallarta

Five Of My Favorite Vallarta Restaurants

Doctors in Vallarta

Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez, Vallartas Only Oral And Maxilofacial Surgeon

All About Vallarta Real Estate

Exchange Rates And Puerto Vallarta Real Estate
16
Wed, Dec

Vallarta Shores Sky Suite E Los Muertos Beach

Vallarta Shores Sky Suite E, Los Muertos Beach, JAL
Rating 0
based on 0 reviews
Vacation
$ 102.00/Not applicable

 Description

Housekeeping Services , Chef Service, Private Swimming Pool , Ocean Front , Great Location
Open for Inspection Times
No inspections are currently scheduled

Vallarta Shores Sky Suite E

With a commanding view of the entire Banderas Bay and a perfect view of Vallarta's main beach: Los Muertos Beach, our largest penthouse unit offers the ultimate in Old World luxury and service. A private infinity pool, a gourmet kitchen, and a spacious living perfect for entertaining are complemented by unique Mexican furnishings and antiques. All bedrooms eqipped with individual safes, A/C and offer the convenience of an en-suite bathroom, all bedrooms have flat screen televisions. With around 3,200 square feet, this Penthouse is so spacious and beautiful that you have to see it to believe it.

A private gourmet chef is available on request.

Penthouse A offers 3 bedrooms, 4 baths on the sixth story.

Vallarta Shores International is one of Puerto Vallarta's primest beachfront Condo Hotel suites located on the Main Beach (Los Muertos Beach).
 
All are unit decorated in traditional Mexican Style with many unique details that promise to make your visit to Puerto Vallarta a memorable one!
 
All suites come complete with breathtaking views and glorious sunsets will guide you into the night. The beach awaits you just outside the front doors of Vallarta Shores Beachfront suites.
 
Vallarta Shores International offers easy access to all the enchantment and adventure that makes Puerto Vallarta, Mexico special. Shops beach, nightlife, excellent cuisine, all are just moments away from Vallarta Shores!
  • Chef Services Included
  • Housekeeping Services
  • Swimming Pool
  • Ocean Front
  • Great Location

Property Details and Amenities

  • Property Code: Vallarta Shores Penthouse A
  • Type: CONDOMINIUM
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 4
  • View: Ocean View
  • Maid Service: Daily maid service
Amenities:
  • Full Kitchen
  • Phone
  • Air Conditioning
  • Grill
  • Celing Fans
  • TV
  • Cable TV
  • Internet
  • Beachfront
  • Private Chef

 Tags

 Share

Facebook   Tweet

 Features

Base Information

Bed
3
Bath
4

 Location

 Comments

There are no comment there

 Tell a Friend

Please insert the symbols from the Image to field below.
       

  Sunshine at Vallarta Shores

  Request more Details

 Related properties

Related Properties
Vallarta Shores Sky Suite A Los Muertos Beach
Vallarta Shores Sky Suite A Los Muertos Beach
Vacation $ 296.00/Not applicable
On the Beach!, Los Muertos Beach, 48399, JAL
Vallarta Shores Sky Suite C Los Muertos Beach
Vallarta Shores Sky Suite C Los Muertos Beach
Vacation $ 296.00/Not applicable
On the Beach!, Los Muertos Beach, 48399, JAL
Vallarta Shores - Sky Suite B - Beachfront!
Vallarta Shores - Sky Suite B - Beachfront!
Vacation $ 395.00/Per night
On the Beach, Los Muertos Beach, 48399, JAL
Properties in same Property type
Sunscape condominiums, hotelera, Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa
Sunscape condominiums, hotelera, Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa
Vacation
Km 3.5, Blvrd Francisco Medina Ascencio S/N, Las Glorias,48333 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Hotel Zone , 48333, JAL
Condominio Marina del Rey
Condominio Marina del Rey
Vacation 25,000mx
Quilla 112,Marina VALLARTA, 48335 PUERTO VALLARTA, JAL., Marina Vallarta, 48335, JAL
Punta Negra Condominiums
Punta Negra Condominiums
Vacation
Carr. Costera a Barra de Navidad 2220, Sur, 48333 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Puerto Vallarta, 48333, JAL